Thiruvananthapuram, TDB president K Jayakumar on Friday denied any role of the board in the alleged irregularities in the supply of ghee to the Sabarimala temple during the 2025 pilgrimage season and said the Board had, even before the controversy surfaced, decided not to procure ghee from outside for this year's pilgrimage.

TDB denies role in alleged Sabarimala ghee irregularity, says no outside procurement this season

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His remarks come days after Devaswom Minister K Muraleedharan ordered an inquiry by the Secretary , in consultation with the Travancore Devaswom Board , into the alleged irregularities in the procurement and transportation of ghee supplied by state-run Milma for use at Sabarimala.

Speaking to reporters here, Jayakumar said neither he nor the Board had received any complaint regarding the quality of the ghee supplied by Milma during the previous pilgrimage season until the issue surfaced in the media.

"Even before these allegations came up, while finalising purchases for this year's Aravana production and other requirements, we had taken a firm decision not to procure ghee from outside. It was not because of this controversy. We felt there was no need to purchase ghee when sufficient quantities brought by devotees were available at Sabarimala. Looking back, we feel it was a good decision," he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Jayakumar said all consignments of ghee supplied by Milma during the previous season were cleared only after samples were tested by the Food Safety Department's laboratory at Sabarimala. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jayakumar said all consignments of ghee supplied by Milma during the previous season were cleared only after samples were tested by the Food Safety Department's laboratory at Sabarimala. {{/usCountry}}

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"Only sample testing is possible. The entire quantity cannot be tested. Every batch was cleared after laboratory examination and no complaint regarding its quality was raised at that time," he said.

Asked about allegations that Milma's own inquiry had found that original ghee was diverted and inferior-quality ghee supplied instead, Jayakumar said the Board was not responsible for the contractor engaged by Milma.

"If there was any lapse in the supply chain, that is a matter being investigated by the government and other agencies. If poor-quality ghee had reached us, it is unfortunate. But the entire quantity has already been used for Aravana preparation, lighting lamps and other temple purposes. There is no ghee left now," he said.

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Rejecting suggestions that the Board had failed in its responsibilities, Jayakumar said the Board had entrusted procurement to Milma and ensured that the ghee was subjected to laboratory testing before being accepted.

"What lapse has occurred on the Board's part? We entrusted the supply to Milma, samples were tested in the laboratory and only then the ghee was taken to the hill shrine. We came to know of these allegations only now," he said.

Jayakumar said the Board had already introduced stricter procedures after earlier irregularities involving the sale of Aadiyashishtam ghee .

He also said the Board would examine whether any internal irregularities had occurred and take an appropriate decision after discussions.

Expressing confidence that no outside procurement would be required this season, Jayakumar said the ghee brought by devotees would be sufficient for preparing Aravana and other temple requirements.

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"There is enough ghee brought by devotees. In fact, that is what should always be used. We do not foresee any shortage," he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.