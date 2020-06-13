e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 13, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / TDP MP slams Jagan Reddy over Atchennaidu’s arrest; accuses govt of being vindictive

TDP MP slams Jagan Reddy over Atchennaidu’s arrest; accuses govt of being vindictive

TDP leader K Atchennaidu was arrested by the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials on Friday morning in connection with alleged irregularities at ESI.

india Updated: Jun 13, 2020 09:34 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Asian News International | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Asian News International
TDP MP K Rammohan Naidu slammed Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy for arresting his party leader K Atchennaidu
TDP MP K Rammohan Naidu slammed Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy for arresting his party leader K Atchennaidu (ANI)
         

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MP K Rammohan Naidu on Friday slammed Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy for arresting his party leader K Atchennaidu over alleged irregularities at Employees’ State Insurance (ESI).

Naidu alleged that Atchennaidu was arrested as he has been effectively raising the voice and giving befitting replies to Reddy in the assembly. The Backward Classes (BCs) will fight against his arrest.

The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials arrested TDP leader regarding alleged irregularities at ESI on Friday morning.

Raising a question regarding his arrest, the MP said, “Why the (state) government is showing so much vindication, enmity and rivalry against Atchen Naidu?”

“In a democracy, ruling and opposition parties argue in the House, for the good of the public. But Jaganmohan Reddy does faction politics. He wants people to obey him but he is not a monarch. It is a democracy that is in place in the country and not respecting democracy is a misfortune for the state,” TDP MP added.

Giving mere vindication for the party leader, the MP said, “All the BCs in the state will stand by Atchennaidu and raise voice for him. Our leader has committed no mistake, and he proved it long back.”

“If needed, he will come fearlessly and speak the truth. We appeal to all BCs in the Tekkali constituency and Srikakulam district to stand brave and stand with us. We will discuss with Chandrababu Naidu (TDP chief) how to fight in this regard. We will proceed legally in this matter,” he further added.

ACB officials will soon hold a press conference at Vijayawada and Vishakhapatnam regarding the TDP leader’s arrest.

htsmartcast
top news
‘Situation along our borders with China is under control’: Army chief Naravane
‘Situation along our borders with China is under control’: Army chief Naravane
LIVE: Fresh Covid-19 clusters force Beijing to lockdown parts of city
LIVE: Fresh Covid-19 clusters force Beijing to lockdown parts of city
‘Insanity is doing the same thing…’: Rahul’s dig at lockdown impact on Covid-19 cases
‘Insanity is doing the same thing…’: Rahul’s dig at lockdown impact on Covid-19 cases
India sees record jump of Covid-19 cases at 11,458 in one day
India sees record jump of Covid-19 cases at 11,458 in one day
Bengal woman held for LeT links was part of Pakistan WhatsApp groups: Report
Bengal woman held for LeT links was part of Pakistan WhatsApp groups: Report
‘Existing polio vaccine shows promise, could protect against Covid-19’: Study
‘Existing polio vaccine shows promise, could protect against Covid-19’: Study
India’s oldest first-class cricketer passes away at 100
India’s oldest first-class cricketer passes away at 100
‘GermiKlean’: DRDO develops chamber to sanitise uniform of security forces
‘GermiKlean’: DRDO develops chamber to sanitise uniform of security forces
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19Covid-19 casesGulabo Sitabo Movie Review

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In