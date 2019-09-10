Techie dies of heart attack after spat with traffic police in Ghaziabad

india

A city resident has alleged that his 35-year-old son died of a heart attack at a hospital after an altercation with the traffic police over a suspected violation.

The Noida police said the incident took place on Sunday evening in Ghaziabad and the traffic police personnel involved were from that district.

“After inquiry it came to light that the deceased was prima facie diabetic in nature and he died due to heart attack. The place of incident was near CISF Cut in district Ghaziabad. It happened at around 6pm,” Gautam Budh Nagar SSP Vaibhav Krishna said.

“The information has been conveyed to the Ghaziabad police,” he added.

The man, who worked in a software company, was in his car with his elderly parents when the traffic policemen intercepted him for checking near the CISF cut, according to officials.

The 65-year-old father of the deceased alleged ‘misbehaviour by the traffic police’ in the name of checking under the ‘stricter new Motor Vehicles Act’.

“There has to be a way for anything. It is fine that traffic rules have been changed. One (police) should be polite and ask somebody to pull their vehicle over for inspection. It wasn’t a case of rash driving or anything. There were two elderly people sitting inside the car, yet they hit the car with batons... This is no way of checking. I don’t think there’s any rule that allows it,” the father said.

He said officials from Sector 58 police station in Noida approached him on Monday.

