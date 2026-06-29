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Teen arrested for sexual assault and murder of 9-year-old in Tamil Nadu's Pudukottai

The victim, a Class 4 student and the son of an agricultural daily wage laborer, went missing after going out to play with friends around 6.30 pm on June 27.

Updated on: Jun 29, 2026 06:00 pm IST
Edited by Anagha Deshpande
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A 17-year-old boy has been apprehended by the police for allegedly sexually assaulting and murdering a nine-year-old boy in Karukkakurichi village in Tamil Nadu' Pudukottai.

The child bore visible injury marks on his face and neck, and was found partially clothed.(HT Photo/Representative)

The victim, a Class 4 student and the son of an agricultural daily wage laborer, went missing after going out to play with friends around 6.30 pm on June 27. Following an intense search, his body was discovered late that night near a pond just 100 meters from his home.

The child bore visible injury marks on his face and neck, and was found partially clothed, raising immediate red flags for investigators.

Also Read: Minor girl brutally killed in TN; CM Vijay orders detailed probe, oppn slams govt

Breakthrough in the Investigation

Initially, the Vadakadu police registered the case as a suspicious death under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). However, following a forensic examination of the crime scene assisted by a sniffer dog, the charges were altered to include murder and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, news agency PTI reported.

The minor accused was formally processed and lodged in a juvenile correctional facility on Monday morning.

(With inputs from PTI)

 
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