Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Teenager attempts suicide over NEET in TN
india news

Teenager attempts suicide over NEET in TN

Chennai, Sept 16 (PTI) A 17-year-old National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) aspirant allegedly attempted to immolate herself on Thursday in connection with the test, said police
By Press Trust of India
PUBLISHED ON SEP 16, 2021 11:51 PM IST
HT Image

Chennai, Sept 16 (PTI) A 17-year-old National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) aspirant allegedly attempted to immolate herself on Thursday in connection with the test, said police. She had sustained burns in the process and is undergoing treatment at the government hospital at Chengalpattu near here. “The girl apparently wrote the test on September 12 and appeared apprehensive of the outcome of results. She immolated herself when she was alone at home in Urapakkam,” a senior police officer said. He however declined to reveal further details but said the student had sustained 60 percent burn injuries.

The Guduvanchery police who received information from the Chengalpattu GH over the girl’s attempt on her life rushed to the hospital and held an enquiry.

On Wednesday, a 17-year-old girl from Thalaiyarampattu village near Katpadi in neighbouring Vellore district allegedly committed suicide fearing her NEET scores. A day after the exam, a 17-year-old student from Sathampadi village in Ariyalur district ended her life and on the eve of the screening test, a 20-year-old man from Salem reportedly committed suicide fearing failure in the test for the third time. PTI JSP ROH ROH

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Bad bank to help monetise chronic NPAs worth 2 lakh crore

Book on Kashmir by R&AW officer’s daughter fans furore

India raises concerns over pro-Khalistan groups in US ahead of Modi visit

No passport to govt employees in J&K till they get vigilance clearance
TRENDING TOPICS
Engineer's Day 2021
Sirajuddin Haqqani
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
KBC 13
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP