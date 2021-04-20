Home / India News / Teenager repatriated from PoK
india news

Teenager repatriated from PoK

A teenager from Jammu & Kashmir’s Bandipora district, who inadvertently crossed the Line of Control in September, was repatriated from Pakistan occupied Kashmir on Tuesday
By Mir Ehsan
PUBLISHED ON APR 20, 2021 05:29 PM IST
Representational Image. (HT archive)

A teenager from Jammu & Kashmir’s Bandipora district, who inadvertently crossed the Line of Control in September, was repatriated from Pakistan occupied Kashmir on Tuesday.

Also Read | ‘There is no shortage of medicine or vaccine in J&K’

“Proactive coordination by Indian authorities has enabled repatriation of the boy on April 20 [Tuesday] at Tithwal Crossing Bridge. At around 11.55am, Sayeed [the boy] was taken over from Pakistani authorities at Tithwal crossing Bridge amidst the emotional backdrop of the boy’s joyous brother,” a defence spokesperson said.

The bridge over the Kishanganga river has been a meeting point for the divided families.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP