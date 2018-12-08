Teenager sits inside oven to escape cold, gets trapped, dies: Police

A 15-year-old boy died when he accidentally got trapped inside an oven where he was sitting to escape the cold weather, police said Saturday.

Deepak, a Class 9 student, had entered into the oven at his father’s biscuit factory in the basement of their home when its door got shut, superintendent of police R P Singh said.

It was the bad odour emanating from the oven which alerted his family members. They rushed him to a local community health centre where the doctors declared him dead, the SP said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, the SP added.

