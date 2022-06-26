Crime branch seeks 14-day remand of activist Teesta Setalvad in Gujarat riots case

The Ahmedabad crime branch on Sunday sought 14-day remand of social activist Teesta Setalvad, saying she is not cooperating with police during investigation.

Earlier in the day, the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) handed her over to the crime branch in connection with a fresh case of forgery, criminal conspiracy and insulting criminal proceedings to cause injury registered against her.

Setalvad was detained from her house in Juhu area of Mumbai on Saturday afternoon after an FIR was registered against her at the Ahmedabad crime branch hours ago based on a complaint lodged by a crime branch inspector DB Barad.

Police said both Setalvad and RB Sreekumar, former Gujarat DGP who was also detained on Saturday, are not co-operating with the investigation.

The duo were detained following the Supreme Court judgment on Friday in connection with the 2002 Gujarat riots case filed by Zakia Jafri, wife of slain Congress MP Ehsaan Jafri.

Talking to media persons, officers said if Setalvad has any complaints about being assaulted by the Gujarat Police, she should complain before the metropolitan magistrate. Setalvad and Sreekumar will be presented before the magistrate for arrest.

