Tejas LCA Mk2 fighters get advanced GE-F414 engine. Which other jets have this?

The General Electric (GE) Aerospace in a landmark announcement on Thursday said that it has signed a pact with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) to jointly produce fighter jet engines for Indian Air Force’s Light Combat Aircraft (LCA)-Mk-II -Tejas. This came amid Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ongoing state visit to the United States.

The agreement will advance GE Aerospace’s earlier commitment to build 99 engines for the IAF as part of the LCA-Mk-II programme.

“The agreement includes the potential joint production of GE Aerospace’s F414 engines in India, and GE Aerospace continues to work with the US government to receive the necessary export authorisation for this," the US firm said in a statement.

There are three other jets that have advanced GE-F414 engines - Super Hornet, Growler, and Gripen.

Super Hornet

Developed by American aerospace giant Boeing, the F/A-18E and F/A-18F Super Hornets are twin­-engine, multirole fighter jets that can operate from aircraft carriers. They entered American military service in 1999 (to replace the F-14 Tomcat). The two versions currently in service with the US Navy - single-seat F/A-18E and dual-seat F/A-18F - can perform virtually every mission in the tactical spectrum - from air superiority and precision strikes to escorting other planes or recon of enemy territory and also suppression of enemy air defences.

Currently, Australian and Kuwaiti air forces also operate Super Hornets, apart from the US.

Growler

Also by Boeing, the EA-18G Growler is a carrier-based, electronic warfare fighter jet; it is an upgrade of the 18F Super Hornet that entered the US naval service in 2009 with multiple variants. It is also flown by the Royal Australian Air Force. Boeing describes the Growler as 'the most advanced airborne electronic attack (AEA) platform'. The Growler provides tactical jamming and electronic protection to support strike aircraft in high-threat missions.

Gripen

Made by Sweden's Saab AB, the JAS 39 Gripen is a lightweight, single-seater, multirole fighter, versions of which have also been sold to Thailand and leased to Hungary and Czechia, or the Czech Republic. Its key features include an advanced electronic warfare suite that features 'silent networking and total sensor fusion' across a tactical air unit to 'blind and confuse the enemy'. This means if one aircraft is active, the others go passive.

