Tejasvi Surya not BJP's star campaigner in Karnataka; Congress says, ‘Nafrati chintu…’

South Bengaluru MP Tejasvi Surya's name does not feature on the list of the star campaigners of the BJP in the Karnataka Assembly Election 2023. Tejasvi is an RSS Swayamsevak and BJP's youth morcha president, known for his strong Hindutva politics. The 32-year-old, however, was the party's star campaigner in Tripura. Ahead of the high-stakes election, Tejasvi is in the news for slamming Rahul Gandhi for vising the Nandini store, for attacking former chief minister Siddaramaiah for raising the security issue of Kannadas in Sudan -- but the omission from the star campaigner list which comprises PM Modi, JP Nadda, Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Himanta Biswa Sarma, Devendra Fadnavis, Smriti Irani, Nirmala Sitharaman etc -- is surprising.

BJYM National President Tejasvi Surya (File Photo / ANI)

Calling Tejasvi 'naftari Chintu', the Congress said nobody cares for him even in his state and it's time for him to get down from the high horses. In Congress's star campaigners' list too, there is a prominent omission of Sachin Pilot -- after he held a fast against his own government in Rajasthan.

Tejasvi Surya was recently embroiled in a controversy after he 'accidentally opened' the emergency exit of an IndiGo aircraft for which the flight was delayed. However, it was clarified officially that it was not deliberate. His co-passenger Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai claimed that it was a glitch that Tejasvi noticed, got it fixed, and then apologised to the passengers for the delay.

