Telangana 2023: Live updates for Ghanpur, PaIakurthi, Parkal, Warangal West, Warangal East, Wardhanapet, Bhupalpalle

The Telangana elections were held on November 30, 2023 to elect all 119 members of Telangana Legislative Assembly. The votes will be counted, and the result will be declared on December 3. The Warangal Lok Sabha Constituency consists of Ghanpur (Station), Palakurthi, Parkal, Warangal West, Warangal East, Waradhanapet and Bhupalpalle assembly constituencies. The state witnessed a record voter turnout of 70.60%, whereas in the 2018 election, the voter turnout was recorded at 73.4%. The present tenure of the Telangana government is scheduled to end on January 16, 2024.

In the preceding assembly elections held in December 2018, the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi, later renamed Bharat Rashtra Samithi, emerged victorious and formed the state government by securing 88 seats. The Indian National Congress (INC) secured the second position with 19 seats, followed by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) with two seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured one seat, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) claimed seven seats, and independent candidates secured one seat.

Vote counting updates for Warangal area constituencies:

Constituency Leading Candidate Party Ghanpur Result awaited Palakurthi Yashaswini Mamidala INC Parkal Challa Dharma Reddy BRS Warangal West Naini Rajender Reddy INC Warangal East Konda Surekha INC Wardhanapet Aroori Ramesh BRS Bhupalpalle Gandra Satyanarayana Rao INC

2018 Telangana Legislative Assembly election results:

Constituency 2018 Sitting MLA Party Ghanpur Dr. Thatikonda Rajaiah BRS Palakurthi Errabelli Dayakar Rao BRS Parkal Challa . Dharma Reddy BRS Warangal West Dasyam Vinay Bhasker BRS Warangal East Narendar Nannapuneni TRS Wardhanapet Aroori Ramesh TRS Bhupalpalle Gandra Venkata Ramana INC

