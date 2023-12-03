Telangana results 2023 LIVE: Karwan, Goshamahal, Charminar, Chandrayangutta, Yakutpura, Bahadurpura, Malakpet seats
LIVE counting updates for Telangana assembly seats of Karwan, Goshamahal, Charminar, Chandrayangutta, Yakutpura, Bahadurpura, Malakpet, on December 3, 2023.
Telangana comprises a total of 119 assembly constituencies. The voter turnout stood at 63.9% in the single-phase vote that was held on November 30, 2023. Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) contested from Gajwel and Kamareddy. In the 2018 election, he won Gajwel with a margin of 58,290 votes.
Compared to a 50% voter turnout in 2018, Hyderabad witnessed a diminished number, touching 40%. The Hyderabad Lok Sabha Constituency consists of Karwan, Goshamahal, Charminar, Chandrayangutta, Yakutpura, Bahadurpura and Malakpet assembly constituencies.
Counting is underway for Hyderabad area constituencies.
|Constituency
|Leading Candidate
|Party
|Karwan
|Result Awaited
|Goshamahal
|T Raja Singh
|BJP
|Charminar
|Megha Rani Agarwal
|BJP
|Chandrayangutta
|Akbaruddin Owaisi
|AIMIM
|Yakutpura
|Veerender Yadav
|BJP
|Bahadurpura
|Mir Inayath Ali Baqri
|Bharat Rashtra Samithi
|Malakpet
|Result Awaited
2018 Telangana Assembly Election Results
|Constituency
|2018 Sitting MLA
|Party
|Karwan
|Kausar Mohiuddin
|AIMIM
|Goshamahal
|T. Raja Singh
|BJP
|Charminar
|Mumtaz Ahmed Khan
|AIMIM
|Chandrayangutta
|Akbaruddin Owaisi
|AIMIM
|Yakutpura
|Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri
|AIMIM
|Bahadurpura
|Mohd. Moazam Khan
|AIMIM
|Malakpet
|Ahmed Bin Abdullah Balala
|AIMIM
Keep a track of all the latest information coming in from Telangana with Hindustan Times.
Telangana Assembly Election: Full Coverage link
Follow all the updates here:
- Dec 03, 2023 09:02 AM IST
Sitting MLA takes a early lead in Goshamahal
Bharatiya Janata Party's T Raja Singh is leading in Goshamahal.Dec 03, 2023 08:52 AM IST
BJP's Megha Rani Agarwal takes a lead in Charminar
According to the early trends, Megha Rani Agarwal from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) takes an early leads in Charminar.Dec 03, 2023 08:39 AM IST
All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen takes early lead in Chandrayangutta
In Chandrayangutta seat of Hyderabad constituency, All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) candidate Akbaruddin Owaisi has taken an early list.Dec 03, 2023 08:31 AM IST
BJP's Veerender Yadav takes early lead in Yakutpura
In Yakutpura of Hyderabad, Bharatiya Janata Party has taken a lead. Candidate Veerender Yadav is contesting under BJP banner.Dec 03, 2023 08:15 AM IST
Bharat Rashtra Samithi takes lead in Bahadurpura
Bharat Rashtra Samithi's Mir Inayath Ali Baqri from Bahadurpura seat has taken a lead.Dec 01, 2023 07:00 PM IST
Telangana poll results: Counting started for Hyderabad constituencies at 8 am
Results awaited for Karwan, Goshamahal, Charminar, Chandrayangutta, Yakutpura, Bahadurpura and Malakpet assembly constituencies under Hyderabad area.
