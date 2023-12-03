Telangana results 2023 LIVE: Karwan, Goshamahal, Charminar, Chandrayangutta, Yakutpura, Bahadurpura, Malakpet seats

Telangana comprises a total of 119 assembly constituencies. The voter turnout stood at 63.9% in the single-phase vote that was held on November 30, 2023. Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) contested from Gajwel and Kamareddy. In the 2018 election, he won Gajwel with a margin of 58,290 votes. Telangana election results 2023: People waiting to cast vote in Telangana Assembly election in Hyderabad. (PTI)

Compared to a 50% voter turnout in 2018, Hyderabad witnessed a diminished number, touching 40%. The Hyderabad Lok Sabha Constituency consists of Karwan, Goshamahal, Charminar, Chandrayangutta, Yakutpura, Bahadurpura and Malakpet assembly constituencies.

Counting is underway for Hyderabad area constituencies.

Constituency Leading Candidate Party Karwan Result Awaited Goshamahal T Raja Singh BJP Charminar Megha Rani Agarwal BJP Chandrayangutta Akbaruddin Owaisi AIMIM Yakutpura Veerender Yadav BJP Bahadurpura Mir Inayath Ali Baqri Bharat Rashtra Samithi Malakpet Result Awaited

2018 Telangana Assembly Election Results Constituency 2018 Sitting MLA Party Karwan Kausar Mohiuddin AIMIM Goshamahal T. Raja Singh BJP Charminar Mumtaz Ahmed Khan AIMIM Chandrayangutta Akbaruddin Owaisi AIMIM Yakutpura Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri AIMIM Bahadurpura Mohd. Moazam Khan AIMIM Malakpet Ahmed Bin Abdullah Balala AIMIM

