close_game
close_game
News / India News / Telangana results 2023 LIVE: Karwan, Goshamahal, Charminar, Chandrayangutta, Yakutpura, Bahadurpura, Malakpet seats
Live

Telangana results 2023 LIVE: Karwan, Goshamahal, Charminar, Chandrayangutta, Yakutpura, Bahadurpura, Malakpet seats

Dec 03, 2023 09:02 AM IST
OPEN APP

LIVE counting updates for Telangana assembly seats of Karwan, Goshamahal, Charminar, Chandrayangutta, Yakutpura, Bahadurpura, Malakpet, on December 3, 2023.

Telangana comprises a total of 119 assembly constituencies. The voter turnout stood at 63.9% in the single-phase vote that was held on November 30, 2023. Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) contested from Gajwel and Kamareddy. In the 2018 election, he won Gajwel with a margin of 58,290 votes.

Telangana election results 2023: People waiting to cast vote in Telangana Assembly election in Hyderabad.
Telangana election results 2023: People waiting to cast vote in Telangana Assembly election in Hyderabad. (PTI)

Compared to a 50% voter turnout in 2018, Hyderabad witnessed a diminished number, touching 40%. The Hyderabad Lok Sabha Constituency consists of Karwan, Goshamahal, Charminar, Chandrayangutta, Yakutpura, Bahadurpura and Malakpet assembly constituencies.

Counting is underway for Hyderabad area constituencies.

ConstituencyLeading CandidateParty
KarwanResult Awaited
GoshamahalT Raja SinghBJP
CharminarMegha Rani AgarwalBJP
ChandrayanguttaAkbaruddin OwaisiAIMIM
YakutpuraVeerender YadavBJP
BahadurpuraMir Inayath Ali BaqriBharat Rashtra Samithi
MalakpetResult Awaited

2018 Telangana Assembly Election Results

Constituency2018 Sitting MLAParty
KarwanKausar MohiuddinAIMIM
GoshamahalT. Raja SinghBJP
CharminarMumtaz Ahmed KhanAIMIM
ChandrayanguttaAkbaruddin OwaisiAIMIM
YakutpuraSyed Ahmed Pasha QuadriAIMIM
BahadurpuraMohd. Moazam KhanAIMIM
MalakpetAhmed Bin Abdullah BalalaAIMIM

Keep a track of all the latest information coming in from Telangana with Hindustan Times.

Telangana Assembly Election: Full Coverage link

Follow all the updates here:

  • Dec 03, 2023 09:02 AM IST

    Sitting MLA takes a early lead in Goshamahal

    Bharatiya Janata Party's T Raja Singh is leading in Goshamahal.

  • Dec 03, 2023 08:52 AM IST

    BJP's Megha Rani Agarwal takes a lead in Charminar

    According to the early trends, Megha Rani Agarwal from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) takes an early leads in Charminar.

  • Dec 03, 2023 08:39 AM IST

    All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen takes early lead in Chandrayangutta

    In Chandrayangutta seat of Hyderabad constituency, All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) candidate Akbaruddin Owaisi has taken an early list.

  • Dec 03, 2023 08:31 AM IST

    BJP's Veerender Yadav takes early lead in Yakutpura

    In Yakutpura of Hyderabad, Bharatiya Janata Party has taken a lead. Candidate Veerender Yadav is contesting under BJP banner.

  • Dec 03, 2023 08:15 AM IST

    Bharat Rashtra Samithi takes lead in Bahadurpura

    Bharat Rashtra Samithi's Mir Inayath Ali Baqri from Bahadurpura seat has taken a lead.

  • Dec 01, 2023 07:00 PM IST

    Telangana poll results: Counting started for Hyderabad constituencies at 8 am

    Results awaited for Karwan, Goshamahal, Charminar, Chandrayangutta, Yakutpura, Bahadurpura and Malakpet assembly constituencies under Hyderabad area.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
telangana assembly election hyderabad
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 03, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out