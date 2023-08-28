‘Telangana a role model for country in maintaining religious harmony’, says chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao

Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has said that the state has given a strong message of the importance of maintaining religious harmony and strengthening secular fabric.



Rao, or KCR as he is popularly called, inaugurated the worship places of Hindu,

Muslim and Christian communities at DR BR Ambedkar state Secretariat.



Rao inaugurated Nalla Pochamma temple for Hindus, a mosque for Muslims and a Church for Christians for secretariat employees of the respective communities to offer prayers . The event was attended by Telangana governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan.



The chief minister accorded a traditional welcome to the governor, state ministers, MPs, MLAs and other public representatives at the Nalla Pochamma temple. Both the CM and the Governor participated in the ‘Chandiyagam’ and ‘Purnahuti’ programme at the Nallapochamma temple. A special puja was performed in the adjoining Shiva Temple and Anjaneya Swamy temple in the premises. Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao with Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan.

After the inauguration of the temple, K Chandrasekhar Rao and the Telangana governor took part in the inauguration of the newly constructed Church.



Telangana minority affairs minister K Eshwar and other public representatives welcomed the CM and Governor. The Governor cut the ribbon and entered the church along with CM KCR, other public representatives and officials.



After the Bible reading by Bishop MA Daniel, the Governor cut the cake and presented it to religious heads and CM. Bishops, pastors and members of Secretariat Christian Association employees thanked the CM for building a new church in Telangana State Secretariat.

KCR and the Governor participated in the religious programme organised at the mosque. CM participated in special prayers. Several prominent Muslim leaders including state minister Mahmood Ali, MP Asaduddin Owaisi and MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi and other dignitaries participated.

“ It is an auspicious and very happy time. Almighty Allah's grace is upon us and brotherhood should flourish in the state. The government will continue its efforts to maintain religious harmony . It is a very happy occasion that a new mosque with great architecture is built in the new secretariat”, Rao said.

“Temples, mosques and churches should be opened to reflect the secularism in the country. Telangana state secretariat stands as the best example of construction of three religious worship places at one place. Hindu, Muslim and Christian brothers are living together, praying and showing their unity. All India will learn from Telangana. In Telangana state. I hope that the friendly existence of all communities will continue forever. I pray to Allah that there will always be peace”, he added.

