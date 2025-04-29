Telangana ACB seeks custody of Kaleshwarama irrigation project engineer

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Telangana on Monday sought the police custody of Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project engineer-in-chief Bhukya Hari Ram in connection with a disproportionate assets case, officials familiar with the matter said. ACB of Telangana on Monday sought the police custody of Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project engineer-in-chief Bhukya Hari Ram in connection with a disproportionate assets case (File photo)

The development comes days after Hari Ram was arrested in the wake of a report submitted by an expert committee of the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA), which found major irregularities in the construction of the Kaleshwaram project on Godavari river. Hari Ram was arrested on April 26 over allegations that he amassed properties worth around ₹200 crore, officials said, adding that he was later remanded to judicial custody.

The petition seeking the custody of Hari Ram for questioning was filed in the ACB court, an official said. “The ACB court is expected to take up the matter on Tuesday. ACB authorities are also planning to open three bank lockers belonging to him,” the official said on the condition of anonymity. “Details of more assets and cash reserves are likely to be unearthed once we open the bank lockers.”

Along with his role as engineer-in-chief, Hari Ram was also the managing director of the Kaleshwaram Irrigation Project Corporation (KIPC) –– a special purpose vehicle floated by the Telangana government in 2025 to develop, engineer and execute the Kaleshwaram project by mobilising required finances, and had entered into a loan agreement with various lending agencies.

He was instrumental in signing agreements with Power Finance Corporation (PFC) for ₹37,000 crore and Rural Electrification Corporation (REC) for ₹30,000 crore to fund the Kaleshwaram project, whose has a projected cost of around ₹1.10 lakh crore.

On April 26, ACB conducted raids at Hari Ram’s residence and 13 other places linked to him and his relatives, according to a statement released by the agency on Sunday. The agency, in the statement, said Hari Ram acquired assets by “indulging in unlawful practices and dubious means during his service”.

The properties include villas at Shaikpet and Kondapur, an apartment each in Srinagar Colony, Madhapur and Narsingi (all in Hyderabad), commercial space at Amaravathi, 28 acres of agricultural land at Markook block of Gajwel constituency in Siddipet district , 20 guntas of land Patancheru on the outskirts of Hyderabad, two independent houses at Srinagar Colony, one farmhouse in six acres of land with a mango garden at Bommalramaram, one under construction building in Kothagudem, vacant plots in Qutubullapur and Miryalaguda, two four-wheelers including a BMW car, gold ornaments and bank deposits. The total value of the assets is around ₹200 crore, the agency said.

Following the searches, the agency arrested Hari Ram late on Saturday and produced him before the court in the early hours of Sunday. The magistrate ordered 14 days of judicial custody, after which Hari Ram was shifted to Chanchalguda jail.