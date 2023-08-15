Telangana achieving development through welfare, says CM K Chandrasekhar Rao

Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in his Independence Day address said the ‘fruits of development’ are reaching roots of democracy with the aid of freedom achieved from ‘alien rulers’ in 1947.

K Chandrasekhar Rao said Telangana is shining with continuous electricity transmission while there are streams, bends and check dams overflowing with water

In his speech, Rao delved upon the aspects of development in the state. The chief minister said the state is shining with continuous electricity transmission while there are streams, bends and check dams overflowing with water.

He also said that Telangana is flourishing as a source of rice for the country. Urging the people to extend their support and ‘blessings’ to the progress of the state, Rao said there are five dominant parameters to measure the progress of the country or state.

These are per capita income, per capita electricity consumption, clean drinking water supply, superior medical standards and best educational standards. KCR, as the chief minister is popularly called, said Telangana attained the top position in all the parameters across the country.

Rao said his government strengthened Telangana's financial situation after the state was carved out of Andhra Pradesh in 2014. “Wealth increased and it was distributed among the people. The new state of Telangana topped the established big states in the country with a per capita income of ₹3,12, 398”, the CM said.K Chandrasekhar Rao said that per capita electricity consumption exceeded the national average of 1,255 units. The average consumption stands at 2,126 units, 70 per cent higher than the national average. The CM said Telangana is the only state providing 24 hours of free electricity to all sectors including agriculture. Recalling the heavy rain which lashed the state last month, Rao said the government has been predicting heavy rains from time to time and taking precautionary measures. “Well-trained personnel, boats, NDRF teams and helicopters of the Indian Air Force were used to rescue the people trapped in the floods. The victims were shifted to safe places. Aid camps have been established and supported. The government has released ₹500 crore for immediate relief measures. Despite the unexpected rains and floods, the government took prompt action to prevent loss of life and property”, he said. He added that the government provides financial support to the families of those who died due to heavy rains. The CM said that the government provides assistance to damaged houses under Griha Lakshmi Scheme. “These heavy rains made up for the deficit in June and July. All the reservoirs in the state have become full. This time, paddy cultivation is expected to increase to a record 64.54 lakh acres. We are making seeds and fertilizers available so that farmers whose crops have been damaged can plant seeds again”, Rao said.

Talking about farm sector, Rao said,"The BRS government has taken various measures to get Telangana out of the agricultural crisis created by the union regime. Immediately after the formation of Swarashtra, the crop loans of the farmers were totally waived till then".The chief minister added that crop loans worth ₹37,000 crores were waived off in the past nine-and-a-half years. “I am proud to announce that there is no other government in the country as a whole which has made the farmers debt free in this manner. I respectfully state that there is no other state in the country that can match Telangana in terms of farmer welfare”, he said.

