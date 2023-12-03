Who is Revanth Reddy? Telangana Congress chief leading ahead of KCR

The latest trends amid the counting of votes for the 119-member Telangana assembly suggest Congress leading in seats at least more than the halfway mark. The gap between the grand old party and the ruling BRS seems to be widening as the latter was leading in only 41 seats.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee President Revanth Reddy waves to supporters during a public meeting ahead of Telangana Assembly elections,(PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Among the heavyweights, as per the latest trends, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief Anumula Revanth Reddy was leading in the Kamareddy seat ahead of chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao as well as in the Kodangal seat.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Meanwhile, Congress workers were seen celebrating outside Reddy's residence amid the election results.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Appointed as Telangana Congress chief in 2021, Reddy joined the grand old party from Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in 2017.

Who is Revanth Reddy?

Lok Sabha MP from Malkajgiri constituency, Reddy was a two-time MLA in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh assembly in 2009 and Telangana assembly in 2014. Reddy is seen as a frontrunner for the CM post if the Congress marks victory in the state elections. The 54-year-old leader earned several critics within the party ranks after he seemingly changed the style of functioning as a state Congress chief. The party leadership backed Reddy despite protest calls from intra-party rivals. He was projected as a big stage leader and addressed several high-ticket rallies in the run-up to the state elections. Reddy was fielded opposite KCR in BRS stronghold Kamareddy, where he is currently leading, which shows the party's high command's choice to amplify his image and possibly project him as the CM face. The TPCC chief started his political career as a student with ABVP. He graduated from Osmania University.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail