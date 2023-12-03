Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Telangana Assembly Election Results 2023: Full list of winners constituency-wise

ByManjiri Chitre
Dec 03, 2023 08:13 AM IST

Telangana Assembly Election Results 2023: The counting of votes for the 119-member assembly in Telangana is underway.

Telangana Assembly Election Results 2023: The counting of votes for the 119-member assembly in Telangana is currently underway. The state is witnessing a three-way fight between Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Congress. Meanwhile, All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has also fielded nine candidates.

Around 70.60% of voters exercised franchise in Telangana. (PTI)

As many as 2,290 contestants are in the fray including key candidates such as chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, his minister-son K T Rama Rao, Telangana Congress unit chief A Revanth Reddy, senior BJP leader Eatala Rajender, and BJP Lok Sabha member Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

The voting for the assembly election in the state was held in a single phase on November 3. According to the Election Commission, Telangana saw a voter turnout of 70.60 percent - the largest in Jangaon at 83.34 percent, followed by Narasmpet at 83 percent.

In 2018, BRS won 88 of the 119 seats with a vote share of 47.4 percent. The Congress came a distant second with 19 seats.

 ConstituencyLeading Party and CandidateTrailing Party and Candidate
1Achampet  
2Adilabad  
3Alair  
4Alampur  
5Amberpet  
6Andole  
7Armur  
8Asifabad  
9Aswaraopeta  
10Bahadurpura  
11Balkonda  
12Banswada  
13Bellampalli  
14Bhadrachalam  
15Bhongir  
16Bhupalpalle  
17Boath  
18Bodhan  
19Chandrayangutta  
20Charminar  
21Chennur  
22Chevella  
23Choppadandi  
24Devarakonda  
25Devarkadra  
26Dharmapuri  
27Dornakal  
28Dubbak  
29Gadwal  
30Gajwel  
31Ghanpur (Station)  
32Goshamahal  
33Husnabad  
34Huzurabad  
35Huzurnagar  
36Ibrahimpatnam  
37Jadcherla  
38Jagtial  
39Jangoan  
40Jubilee Hills  
41Jukkal  
42Kalwakurthy  
43Kamareddy  
44Karimnagar  
45Karwan  
46Khairatabad  
47Khammam  
48Khanapur  
49Kodad  
50Kodangal  
51Kollapur  
52Koratla  
53Kothagudem  
54Kukatpally  
55Lal Bahadur Nagar  
56Madhira  
57Mahabubabad  
58Mahbubnagar  
59Maheshwaram  
60Makthal  
61Malakpet  
62Malkajgiri  
63Manakondur  
64Mancherial  
65Manthani  
66Medak  
67Medchal  
68Miryalguda  
69Mudhole  
70Mulug  
71Munugode  
72Musheerabad  
73Nagarjuna Sagar  
74Nagarkurnool  
75Nakrekal  
76Nalgonda  
77Nampalli  
78Narayankhed  
79Narayanpet  
80Narsampet  
81Narsapur  
82Nirmal  
83Nizamabad (Rural)  
84Nizamabad (Urban)  
85Palair  
86Palakurthi  
87Parkal  
88Pargi  
89Patancheru  
90Peddapalle  
91Pinapaka  
92Quthbullapur  
93Rajendranagar  
94Ramagundam  
95Sanath Nagar  
96Sangareddy  
97Sathupalli  
98Secunderabad  
99Secunderabad Cantt.  
100Serilingampally  
101Shadnagar  
102Siddipet  
103Sircilla  
104Sirpur  
105Suryapet  
106Tandur  
107Thungathurthy  
108Uppal  
109Vemulawada  
110Vikarabad  
111Wanaparthy  
112Wardhanapet  
113Warangal East  
114Warangal West  
115Wyra  
116Yakutpura  
117Yellandu  
118Yellareddy  
119Zahirabad  
