Telangana assembly urges Centre to confer Bharat Ratna on Manmohan Singh

The Telangana state assembly on Monday unanimously adopted a resolution urging the Centre to confer the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian award, posthumously on former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh, who died on December 26. Former prime minister Manmohan Singh died on December 26. (PTI)

The resolution was introduced by chief minister A Revanth Reddy during a specially convened session of the assembly to condole the demise of the former PM. The resolution received unanimous support from all political parties, including the BRS, BJP, AIMIM, and CPI.

The assembly also unanimously approved a proposal put forth by the CM to install a statue of Singh in Hyderabad’s financial district, as a mark of respect for his contributions to the nation and Telangana.

In his speech, the CM highlighted Singh’s significant contributions to the nation’s economic and social landscape. He praised Singh’s leadership in introducing transformative policies, including the Employment Guarantee Scheme, Food Security Act, Right to Information Act, Land Acquisition Act (2013), and Forest Rights Act (2006).

The CM emphasised that these landmark initiatives have profoundly impacted millions of lives across the country. He described Singh as a leader of unmatched humility and patience, whose liberal economic policies changed the direction of the country.

He recalled Singh’s participation in democratic protests alongside fellow parliamentarians, calling it a testament to his dedication to democratic values.

Revanth Reddy also noted the former PM’s initiative in granting statehood to Telangana. Describing him a “soulmate of Telangana,” he said Singh had extended an unwavering support for the aspirations of the people of the region. “The people of Telangana will remain eternally grateful to both Singh and Sonia Gandhi for their pivotal roles in the formation of the state,” he said.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader K T Rama Rao expressed full support for the Bharat Ratna resolution and statue installation, but also urged the state government to pass a similar resolution requesting the Centre construct a memorial for former PM PV Narasimha Rao in New Delhi.

BJP floor leader Alleti Maheshwar Reddy echoed the sentiment, demanding that a statue of Rao be installed in Hyderabad alongside that of Singh. AIMIM member Zulfeqar Ali praised Singh as a leader who worked tirelessly for the welfare of marginalised communities, including minorities.

CPI leader Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao also extended his full support to the resolution.