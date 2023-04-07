Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay's roadshow hours after bail in paper leak case

Bandi Sanjay, the chief of the Bharatiya Janata Party's Telangana unit, held a grand roadshow Friday hours after his release from the Karimnagar district, where he had been incarcerated following his arrest in the SSC paper leak case. Sanjay was given bail by a magistrate's court this morning.

Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay holds roadshow after release from Karimnagar district jail Friday morning on bail in the SSC paper leak case. (ANI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Visuals shared by news agency ANI showed the Member of Parliament in a triumphant pose - with his arms raised and a grin on his face - amid sea of BJP workers and supporters waving party flags and shouting slogans and dancing to loud music. The controversial BJP leader was offered garlands by his followers and also paid floral tributes to a statue of Dr BR Ambedkar in the district.

READ | Telangana BJP chief leaves jail after bail in paper leak case: 'Court has…'

Bandi Sanjay was arrested Wednesday and sent to judicial custody till April 19 after a photograph of what appeared to be a question paper for a Class 10 Hindi exam emerged online and was sent to the politician on WhatsApp by one of the two accused - a journalist who has also been arrested.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The BJP leader's arrest triggered massive unrest in the southern state - which is scheduled to hold an Assembly election later this year, and which is widely seen as a critical test of the popularity of prime minister Narendra Modi and his BJP in the south before the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay holds roadshow after release from Karimnagar district jail Friday morning on bail in the SSC paper leak case. (ANI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The 2023 Telangana election is also seen as a test of chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao's prime ministerial ambitions and the ability of his Bharat Rashtra Samithi to challenge the BJP nationally.

Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay holds roadshow after release from Karimnagar district jail Friday morning on bail in the SSC paper leak case. (ANI)

READ | T'gana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay arrested in paper leak case, row erupts

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bandi Sanjay's lawyers have dismissed allegations against him as 'political vendetta'. This morning a court granted bail and imposed several conditions, including stipulating he cannot leave the country without permission.

With input from ANI

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail