Telangana BJP in upbeat mood to take on TRS

The two-day national executive committee meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that concluded in Hyderabad on Sunday generated a lot of euphoria among the party’s leaders and cadre in Telangana and boosted their confidence levels in taking on the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in the next elections.

BJP state unit general secretary Gujjula Premender Reddy said on Monday the party was in an upbeat mood following the success of the national executive committee meeting and the public meeting – Vijaya Sankalp Sabha, addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, union home minister Amit Shah and others.

“It has given confidence that the BJP would definitely come to power in the next elections. Every party leader and worker will work with renewed vigour,” the BJP general secretary said.

The party seniors in Telangana met the prime minister at Raj Bhavan on Monday morning, before he left for Vijayawada. “Modi was extremely happy and thanked us for the hospitality. He also appreciated us for holding such a huge public meeting,” Reddy said.

A meeting of the Telangana BJP office-bearers would be held at 11 am on Tuesday to review the outcome of the national executive committee meeting and discuss the road map for Telangana. The meeting would be attended by state BJP leaders, national leaders from Telangana, office bearers, district presidents and district in-charges, Reddy said.

Another senior BJP leader, who doesn’t want to be named, said it was decided at the national executive committee that the party should concentrate on attracting individuals and organisations of reputation who could influence the electorate.

“As part of the strategy, the Telangana BJP would take up a ‘Sneha Yatra’ (friendship tour) to get closer to such influential individuals who are in respectable positions in society and also organisations who are strongly working on people’s issues,” the party leader said.

These sections include like-minded individuals with nationalistic views and have soft corner towards the Modi government, teachers, social activists, lawyers, engineers and RTI activists and even those who had played a major role in the Telangana movement.

“The party would soon decide as to how and when this yatra would be taken up,” the leader added.

