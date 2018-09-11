Telangana bus accident UPDATES: Most deaths due to suffocation, say police
The bus belonging to Telangana State Road Transport Corp (TSRTC) fell off Kondagattu Ghat Road while returning from a Hanuman temple atop Kondagattu Hills.
-
4:06 pm IST
Rescue operation ends
-
3:06pm IST
Seven children also killed
-
2:50pm IST
45 people have died so far: Jagtial SP
-
2:45pm IST
Most deaths due to suffocation: Police
-
2:40pm IST
5 injured critical, toll expected to rise
-
2:30pm IST
Police suspect failure of brakes caused accident
-
2:25pm IST
As many as 28 bodies recovered
-
2:10pm IST
25 women among dead
-
1:30pm IST
CM announces ex gratia for families of victims
Fifty-two people were killed and others injured when a state-owned bus fell into a gorge in Telangana’s Jagtial district on Tuesday, police said
The bus was carrying around 60 passengers. The injured were shifted to a government-run hospital in Jagtial.
Here are the live updates:
A total of 52 passengers, including 5 children and 32 women , have died in the accident. The bus driver, Srinivas, died during treatment.
The rescue operation has also ended.
Seven children also died in the accident which includes 25 women.
#UPDATE: Sindhu Sharma, SP Jagtial, says, "45 people have died so far. Injured have been admitted to nearby government hospitals. Rescue operation is underway." A state-run RTC bus accident had occurred near Kondaagattu, earlier today. #Telangana pic.twitter.com/VRW1Q8FaCC— ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2018
Police said most of the deaths were due to suffocation as the passengers fell on one another.
The death toll in the accident is expected to rise further as the condition of at least five pilgrims who were admitted at Jagitial government hospital is said to be very critical.
Police suspect the accident took place due to failure of brakes while the driver was negotiating a turn on the ghat road down the hill at around 11.30 am
As many as 28 bodies have been recovered so far and the injured are being shifted to Jagitial government hospital, police said.
There are 25 women among the more than 40 feared dead in the accident
Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh to each of the families of Kondagattu bus mishap victims.