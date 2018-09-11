Today in New Delhi, India
Sep 11, 2018-Tuesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo
LIVE BLOG

Telangana bus accident UPDATES: Most deaths due to suffocation, say police

The bus belonging to Telangana State Road Transport Corp (TSRTC) fell off Kondagattu Ghat Road while returning from a Hanuman temple atop Kondagattu Hills.

By HT Correspondent | Sep 11, 2018 16:22 IST
highlights

Fifty-two people were killed and others injured when a state-owned bus fell into a gorge in Telangana’s Jagtial district on Tuesday, police said

The bus belonging to Telangana State Road Transport Corp (TSRTC) fell off Kondagattu Ghat Road while returning from a Hanuman temple atop Kondagattu Hills.

The bus was carrying around 60 passengers. The injured were shifted to a government-run hospital in Jagtial.

Here are the live updates:

4:06 pm IST

Rescue operation ends

A total of 52 passengers, including 5 children and 32 women , have died in the accident. The bus driver, Srinivas, died during treatment.

The rescue operation has also ended.

3:06pm IST

Seven children also killed

Seven children also died in the accident which includes 25 women.

2:50pm IST

45 people have died so far: Jagtial SP

2:45pm IST

Most deaths due to suffocation: Police

Police said most of the deaths were due to suffocation as the passengers fell on one another.

2:40pm IST

5 injured critical, toll expected to rise

The death toll in the accident is expected to rise further as the condition of at least five pilgrims who were admitted at Jagitial government hospital is said to be very critical.

2:30pm IST

Police suspect failure of brakes caused accident

Police suspect the accident took place due to failure of brakes while the driver was negotiating a turn on the ghat road down the hill at around 11.30 am

2:25pm IST

As many as 28 bodies recovered

As many as 28 bodies have been recovered so far and the injured are being shifted to Jagitial government hospital, police said.

2:10pm IST

25 women among dead

There are 25 women among the more than 40 feared dead in the accident

1:30pm IST

CM announces ex gratia for families of victims

Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh to each of the families of Kondagattu bus mishap victims.