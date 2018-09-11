Telangana bus accident UPDATES: Most deaths due to suffocation, say police

Fifty-two people were killed and others injured when a state-owned bus fell into a gorge in Telangana’s Jagtial district on Tuesday, police said

The bus belonging to Telangana State Road Transport Corp (TSRTC) fell off Kondagattu Ghat Road while returning from a Hanuman temple atop Kondagattu Hills.

The bus was carrying around 60 passengers. The injured were shifted to a government-run hospital in Jagtial.

Here are the live updates:

4:06 pm IST Rescue operation ends A total of 52 passengers, including 5 children and 32 women , have died in the accident. The bus driver, Srinivas, died during treatment. The rescue operation has also ended.





3:06pm IST Seven children also killed Seven children also died in the accident which includes 25 women.





2:50pm IST 45 people have died so far: Jagtial SP #UPDATE: Sindhu Sharma, SP Jagtial, says, "45 people have died so far. Injured have been admitted to nearby government hospitals. Rescue operation is underway." A state-run RTC bus accident had occurred near Kondaagattu, earlier today. #Telangana pic.twitter.com/VRW1Q8FaCC — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2018





2:45pm IST Most deaths due to suffocation: Police Police said most of the deaths were due to suffocation as the passengers fell on one another.





2:40pm IST 5 injured critical, toll expected to rise The death toll in the accident is expected to rise further as the condition of at least five pilgrims who were admitted at Jagitial government hospital is said to be very critical.





2:30pm IST Police suspect failure of brakes caused accident Police suspect the accident took place due to failure of brakes while the driver was negotiating a turn on the ghat road down the hill at around 11.30 am





2:25pm IST As many as 28 bodies recovered As many as 28 bodies have been recovered so far and the injured are being shifted to Jagitial government hospital, police said.





2:10pm IST 25 women among dead There are 25 women among the more than 40 feared dead in the accident



