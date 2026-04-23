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Telangana bus staff strike hits transport; 29 demands accepted

Public transport in Telangana was crippled by an indefinite TGSRTC strike, stranding millions as employees demand pay revisions and integration with the state government.

Published on: Apr 23, 2026 09:02 am IST
By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
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Public transport across Telangana was severely affected on Wednesday, with employees of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) launching an indefinite strike, seeking solution to their long-pending demands, including pay revision and absorption of RTC staff into the state government.

Telangana bus staff strike hits transport; 29 demands accepted

The strike, which began in the first shift early in the morning, disrupted the bus services, leaving lakhs of commuters stranded. With a majority of buses remaining confined to depots, the passengers had a tough time in reaching their destinations.

The impact was particularly visible in the Greater Hyderabad Zone, with major terminals such as Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station and Jubilee Bus Station wearing a deserted look. An estimated 20 lakh commuters who depend on RTC services daily, including students, office-goers, industrial workers, sanitation staff, and private employees, were affected, especially during peak morning hours.

According to a senior TGSRTC official, limited operations continued from select depots, including Secunderabad, Ibrahimpatnam, KPHB, Uppal, and Dilsukhnagar. Around 25 buses were deployed on key routes connecting Uppal, Ghatkesar, Secunderabad, Ibrahimpatnam, Abdullapurmet, Amberpet, and Abids. Some electric buses operated by hired operators continued to run without interruption.

Citing provisions of the Industrial Disputes Act, 1947, the MD noted that strikes during ongoing conciliation proceedings are unlawful. He warned that employees participating in such actions could face disciplinary measures, including wage deductions and action under service rules.

Later in the day, state transport minister Ponnam Prabhakar said the government had accepted 29 of the 32 demands put forward by RTC unions, leaving only a few complex issues unresolved.

He clarified that demands related to the merger of TGSRTC with the State government and conduct of union elections required detailed examination.

Rejecting allegations that the committee was a delaying tactic, he assured that the pending issues would be discussed with the chief minister and deputy chief minister. He also pointed out that salaries were being credited on the first day of every month despite delays in the merger process.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu

Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience.

telangana state road transport corporation
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