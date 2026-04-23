Public transport across Telangana was severely affected on Wednesday, with employees of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) launching an indefinite strike, seeking solution to their long-pending demands, including pay revision and absorption of RTC staff into the state government.

Telangana bus staff strike hits transport; 29 demands accepted

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The strike, which began in the first shift early in the morning, disrupted the bus services, leaving lakhs of commuters stranded. With a majority of buses remaining confined to depots, the passengers had a tough time in reaching their destinations.

The impact was particularly visible in the Greater Hyderabad Zone, with major terminals such as Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station and Jubilee Bus Station wearing a deserted look. An estimated 20 lakh commuters who depend on RTC services daily, including students, office-goers, industrial workers, sanitation staff, and private employees, were affected, especially during peak morning hours.

According to a senior TGSRTC official, limited operations continued from select depots, including Secunderabad, Ibrahimpatnam, KPHB, Uppal, and Dilsukhnagar. Around 25 buses were deployed on key routes connecting Uppal, Ghatkesar, Secunderabad, Ibrahimpatnam, Abdullapurmet, Amberpet, and Abids. Some electric buses operated by hired operators continued to run without interruption.

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{{^usCountry}} The suspension of RTC services led to a rush in the Hyderabad metro rail services, with every station witnessing heavy crowds. The HMRL authorities announced running of additional metro services to manage the rush. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The suspension of RTC services led to a rush in the Hyderabad metro rail services, with every station witnessing heavy crowds. The HMRL authorities announced running of additional metro services to manage the rush. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, leaders of the RTC Joint Action Committee (JAC) paid tributes to the Telangana martyrs at Gun Park and reiterated their demands. JAC Chairman Eduru Venkanna warned that the agitation could escalate into a larger mass movement similar to the historic “Sakala Janula Samme” (All people’s strike), if the state government failed to honour assurances. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, leaders of the RTC Joint Action Committee (JAC) paid tributes to the Telangana martyrs at Gun Park and reiterated their demands. JAC Chairman Eduru Venkanna warned that the agitation could escalate into a larger mass movement similar to the historic “Sakala Janula Samme” (All people’s strike), if the state government failed to honour assurances. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Except the Congress, all the opposition parties, employee unions, and civil society organisations have extended support to the strike,” he siad and urged the government to initiate immediate talks. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Except the Congress, all the opposition parties, employee unions, and civil society organisations have extended support to the strike,” he siad and urged the government to initiate immediate talks. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} TGSRTC Managing Director Y Nagi Reddy made an open appeal to the employees to refrain from participating in what he termed an “illegal strike” and to resume duties immediately. In an official communication, he stated that discussions were already underway through a committee constituted by the Labour Department and senior officials. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} TGSRTC Managing Director Y Nagi Reddy made an open appeal to the employees to refrain from participating in what he termed an “illegal strike” and to resume duties immediately. In an official communication, he stated that discussions were already underway through a committee constituted by the Labour Department and senior officials. {{/usCountry}}

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Citing provisions of the Industrial Disputes Act, 1947, the MD noted that strikes during ongoing conciliation proceedings are unlawful. He warned that employees participating in such actions could face disciplinary measures, including wage deductions and action under service rules.

Later in the day, state transport minister Ponnam Prabhakar said the government had accepted 29 of the 32 demands put forward by RTC unions, leaving only a few complex issues unresolved.

He clarified that demands related to the merger of TGSRTC with the State government and conduct of union elections required detailed examination.

Rejecting allegations that the committee was a delaying tactic, he assured that the pending issues would be discussed with the chief minister and deputy chief minister. He also pointed out that salaries were being credited on the first day of every month despite delays in the merger process.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Srinivasa Rao Apparasu ...Read More Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience. Read Less

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