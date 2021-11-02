Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Telangana bypolls: BJP workers celebrate as ex-minister Eatala Rajender maintains lead in Huzurabad
india news

Telangana bypolls: BJP workers celebrate as ex-minister Eatala Rajender maintains lead in Huzurabad

The by-election was necessitated in Huzurabad following Rajender’s resignation in June following his removal from the state Cabinet over allegations of land-grabbing.
Former minister Eatala Rajender is leading in Huzurabad seat. (ANI Twitter)
Updated on Nov 02, 2021 05:05 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Sohini Goswami, New Delhi

Celebrations were underway at offices of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Hyderabad on Tuesday as news started coming in of their party candidate and former minister Eatala Rajender leading in Huzurabad by-election.

According to latest updates, Rajender is ahead of his nearest contender and former party colleague from the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Gellu Srinivas Yadav by over 10,000 votes. While the former minister has won 68,728 votes, Yadav has so far polled 57,458 votes.

The by-election was necessitated in Huzurabad following Rajender’s resignation in June following his removal from the state Cabinet over allegations of land-grabbing.

RELATED STORIES

Rajender, who dismissed the allegations, had quit the ruling TRS and joined the BJP and is seeking re-election on a ticket from the saffron party

While the bypoll is a do-or-die battle for Rajender with a lot at stake, it would be significant for the BJP that has been aiming at emerging as an alternative to K Chandrashekhar Rao-led TRS in the 2023 legislative assembly election.

It is crucial for the TRS as well as it would like to demonstrate that its dominance in state politics continues unchallenged.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
telangana bypoll huzurabad
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

News updates from HT: Defence buys worth 7,965 cr cleared in Make-in-India push

YSR Congress wins Badvel seat in Andhra; BJP, Cong lose deposits

‘I am the biggest environmentalist, but…’: Gadkari defends Goa infra projects

UP polls: Adityanath among ‘panna pramukhs’ for micro-level voter contact 
TRENDING TOPICS
Bypolls Results 2021 Live
Gold Price Today
Happy Dhanteras
Horoscope Today
Dhanteras 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Weather Forecast
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP