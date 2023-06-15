Improve public relations, enhance health services to the needy: Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao

Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has exorted the healthcare services professionals to improve public relations and enhance health services to the needy.

Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at the foundation laying ceremony of Dasabdhi block of NIMS in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Addressing an event during the foundation stone laying ceremony of Dashabdhi block of Hyderabad's NIMS, Rao said the enhancement of public relations will help the public sector medical aid facility in attracting the attention of the people. It helps in strengthening the public health system, he added. “The same service pattern has become a success in the maternity wing for the past ten years since the formation of Telangana. Institutional deliveries have increased to 70 per cent from a mere 30 percent in 2014”, the chief minister said. Rao detailed how the institutional deliveries were encouraged during the past ten years with the introduction of the initiatives like ‘KCR Kit’ in the state. “Earlier, even the economically weaker sections used to rely on private sector for maternity related services. But that system is completely changed and people started flocking in on the government institutions”, he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During his speech, Rao said a seven fold increase of health budget was achieved in the state after its formation. Adding further, KCR, as the CM is popularly called, said the health and medical care in the state has attained a drastic change towards positive achievements and each and every district headquarters is now housed with a medical college.

Speaking about NIMS, Rao said a 2000-bed block would be attached to the NIMS hospital which is rendering yeomen services to the society. The chief minister lauded the efforts of the doctors and healthcare professionals during the Covid-19 period. Telangana health minister Hareesh Rao detailed the achievements of the government on the healthcare front and medical education under the leadership of chief minister KCR.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dr Beerappa, director of NIMS, detailed about the proposed block and available services at NIMS. Prior to the foundation stone laying ceremony, the chief minister formally launched the nutritional kit concept .

The new block of NIMS was contemplated with an outlay of Rs. 1571 crores and it is spread over 32 acres . It would house 120 operation rooms and 1200 oxygen beds , 500 ICU beds in the new block. The new block would have 38 specialised modular operation theatres of 38 super speciality departments.

The chief minister on Wednesday inaugurated the nutrition kit distribution programme implemented at a cost of Rs. 250 crore.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail