News / India News / Telangana CM leaves for Davos to take part in 5-day WEF summit

Telangana CM leaves for Davos to take part in 5-day WEF summit

BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
Jan 16, 2024 06:32 AM IST

The delegation will interact with leading business chambers like Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and Nasscom, as well as media networks

Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy left for Davos on Monday to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF), where he is scheduled to meet CEOs and heads of top global companies. The 54th WEF is scheduled to be held on January 19.

Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy will also join the panel discussion on transforming healthcare digitally, which is among a key priority for the state (PTI)
Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy will also join the panel discussion on transforming healthcare digitally, which is among a key priority for the state (PTI)

Since the formation of Telangana in 2014, this is the first time that the chief minister will lead the state government’s delegation to the forum. The panel was, so far, being led by then former industries and information technology minister KT Rama Rao. This year, IT and legislative affairs minister D Sridhar Babu is part of the delegation, along with top officials of the industries and IT departments.

In a statement issued on Sunday night, Babu said that the CM and the IT minister would meet the top management of the WEF, including its president Borge Brende and sector heads, during his visit to Davos.

“We are leaving no stone unturned to make it a successful and productive trip. We expect to sign several MOUs and close significant investment deals in different sectors like pharma, electronics, data centres, defence and aerospace, food processing, and renewable energy. We will be sharing details about the developments everyday from Davos,” the minister said.

Babu added that the CM would meet heads of companies like Novartis, Medtronic, AstraZeneca, Google, Uber, Mastercard, Bayer, LDC and UPL, among others, to seek investments in the state. The CM would also hold discussions with officials from Indian firms, including Tata, Wipro, HCL Tech, JSW, Godrej, Airtel, Bajaj, etc, he said.

Besides, the delegation will interact with leading business chambers like Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and Nasscom, as well as media networks, the statement said.

Reddy will also join the panel discussion on transforming healthcare digitally, which is among a key priority for the state.

“He will also be attending another high-level WEF event on ‘Food Systems and Local Action’, where he will speak about the impact of climate change on agri-economy and measures to promote climate-resilient agriculture while protecting farmers’ livelihoods,” the minister said.

    Srinivasa Rao Apparasu

    Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience.

