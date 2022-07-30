Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Telangana CM meets SP chief Akhilesh

Telangana CM meets SP chief Akhilesh

india news
Published on Jul 30, 2022 12:25 AM IST
During the hour-long meeting, the two leaders discussed the prevailing political situation and other national issues, according to an official statement.
Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in New Delhi on Friday. (PTI)
ByPress Trust of India

New Delhi

Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Friday met Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav at his residence here and discussed national politics.

During the hour-long meeting, the two leaders discussed the prevailing political situation and other national issues, according to an official statement.

SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav was also present in the meeting.

The chief minister, who was in the national capital for the last three days, held several meetings with his Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MPs and discussed various issues concerning the state. He is also expected to meet farmers’ union representatives.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP