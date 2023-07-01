Drop all cases against tribals at the earliest, Telangana CM tells officials

Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Friday announced the withdrawal of all police cases against the Adivasis (tribals), which were filed while they were fighting against the forest department authorities for the forest lands under “podu” cultivation (a traditional system of cultivation used by tribes in India) in the past.

Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao directed the officials to take up the steps to withdraw the cases against the Adivasis, who had resorted to violent agitations in the past, to safeguard their lands and prevent themselves from being evicted. (ANI)

KCR, as the chief minister is called, made the announcement at a public meeting at Telangana’s Asifabad district on Friday, after distributing title deeds (pattas) among the Adivasis, thereby, regularising the forest lands, which have been used for the cultivation of podu for several years.

KCR announced that the historic slogan of “Jal-Jungle-Zameen” would be implemented with the execution of “podu” land distribution process.

He said the cases are being withdrawn against the Adivasis, as the government has taken up land regulation activity on a large scale.

The Telangana chief minister also assured to strengthen the power supply system in the regions of Adivasi habitats with three phase lines expected to come up in the next few months. He said that the local public representatives would take necessary initiatives in this regard.

KCR asserted that the long-cherished dream of Komuram Bheem, the Adivasi hero of the Nizam period, will turn into a reality as the state government is keen on implementation of reformism.

The podu lands distribution would benefit 151,146 farmers, who would then own of 4.06 lakh acres of land.

“They would also be getting the financial assistance of ₹10,000 per acre per year under Rythu Bandhu scheme on a par with other farmers. The total expenditure would be around ₹23.56 crore,” he said.

Earlier, during the day, the chief minister also unveiled the statue of Komuram Bheem in the children’s park area of the town.

The programme was preceded by a series of programmes including the inauguration of Bharat Rashtra Samithi office building, district police complex and the integrated collectorate complex.

