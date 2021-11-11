Telangana collector opts for government hospital for childbirth

A district collector in Telangana set an example by admitting his wife to a government hospital in a rural area, where she delivered a baby boy on Wednesday.

At a time when even the middle class people are hesitant to go to government hospitals, Anudeep Durishetty, collector of Bhadradri-Kothagudem district, admitted his pregnant wife Madhavi to the government hospital at Bhadrachalam, a temple town on the borders of Andhra and Chhattisgarh.

In the early hours of Wednesday, Madhavi underwent C-section surgery and gave birth to the baby boy. Senior gynaecologists Surapaneni Srikranti and Bhargavi with the support of anaesthetist Devika performed the surgery.

“Both the mother and child are healthy. Neonatologist Dr Y S Rajasekhar Reddy examined the infant and gave the necessary medication,” a senior resident doctor of the hospital said on condition of anonymity.

Durishetty, a 2018-batch IAS officer from Metpalli town of Jagitial district of Telangana, was the all-India No. 1 ranker in the UPSC civil services examination of that year. He was allotted Telangana cadre and served as assistant collector of the same district before being elevated as the district collector.

While Durishetty was not available for his comment, Bhadrachalam area hospital deputy superintendent M Ramakrishna told Hindustan Times that such an initiative taken by the head of the district administration will go a long way in instilling the confidence of the common man in government hospitals.

“The IAS officer could have taken his wife to any big hospital in Hyderabad. But he wanted to prove that our hospital is no inferior to any corporate hospital. In fact, even before getting admitted to the hospital, Madhavi had been regularly visiting our hospital for periodical check-ups and consultation with the doctors,” he said.

Telangana finance minister T Harish Rao, who was allotted the portfolio of medical and health on Tuesday night, expressed happiness over the Bhadradri-Kothagudem collector choosing a government hospital for his wife’s delivery.

“Warmest congratulations to @Collector_BDD & his wife. I hope both the mother & the child are doing well. It gives us immense pride to see how under the able leadership of CM KCR garu, state medical infrastructure has proven to be the first choice of people,” Harish Rao tweeted.

