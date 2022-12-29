Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Telangana Congress strategist moves HC challenging summons by Hyderabad police

Telangana Congress strategist moves HC challenging summons by Hyderabad police

india news
Published on Dec 29, 2022 07:19 PM IST

The Hyderabad cybercrime police summoned election strategist Sunil Kanugolu for questioning in connection with the alleged derogatory social media posts against chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his family members

Election strategist Sunil Kanugolu. (File Photo)
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu

Election strategist Sunil Kanugolu on Thursday moved the Telangana high court challenging the summons issued by the Hyderabad cybercrime police for questioning in connection with the alleged derogatory social media posts against chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his family members, people familiar with the matter said.

Kanugolu, who was hired by the Telangana Congress to work out campaign strategies for the next year’s assembly elections in the state, was served notices under Section 41-A of the Criminal Procedure Code, asking to appear before the Cybercrime police on Friday for questioning.

The strategist appealed to the high court to grant a stay on the execution of summons. “The petition will come up for hearing before the high court on Friday,” a Telangana Congress leader said.

On December 13, the cybercrime police raided Kanugolu’s office, Mindshare United Foundation, at Madhapur in Hyderabad, and seized computers, laptops and mobile phones.

The police detained three persons, Menda Sri Pratap, Shashank and Trishank Sharma, who work for Kanugolu, on a complaint by a Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) worker against posting derogatory videos and messages on social media targeting KCR and his family members, besides other party leaders.

The police, however, let them off after questioning. They declared Kanugolu as the prime suspect in the case, but he was out of the country when the raid took place. After his return to Hyderabad last week, the police issued him notices, asking him to appear before the investigating officer on December 30 for questioning.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu

Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience....view detail

