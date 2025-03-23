Telangana districts on orange, yellow alert due to thunderstorms, lightning till March 24: IMD weather forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday warned that Telangana is expected to face thunderstorms, lightning, hailstorms and gusty winds until March 24, and issued orange and yellow alerts for several districts in the state. Telangana districts are on orange, yellow alert due to rainfall, thunderstorm warnings issued by the IMD till March 24(PTI)

The weather department predicted that light to moderate rain would grace Telangana till March 24 morning.

Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy issued a statement directing officials to take all necessary precautions to prevent any loss of life and property.

He also instructed chief secretary Santhi Kumari to hold a meeting with all the district collectors in the state and discuss the situation with them.

Weather forecast

The IMD had issued an orange alert, predicting thunderstorms, lightning, hailstorms and gusty winds between Friday evening and Saturday morning in districts Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Jagtial, Peddapalli and Jayashankar Bhupalapally.

IMD also issued an orange alert for Mancherial, Jagtial, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Warangal, Hanamkonda and Jangaon districts in Telangana, from Saturday, March 22, morning to Sunday morning. IMD also issued a yellow alert for several districts.

The weather department stated that the increased rain in several southern states was due to an easterly wind which had created a trough in south Tamil Nadu.

Under the influence of the easterly wind, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, Lakshwadeep, parts of Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka will also experience rain over the next few days.

A cyclonic circulation also led to intense spells of rain in eastern and central Indian states, such as Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and more.

Scattered rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds are also expected to continue in Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura till March 27, according to the weather department.