'Bengaluru is Bengaluring': City welcomes heavy rains, hailstorms, and thunderstorms after scorching heat

After enduring a spell of scorching heat, Bengaluru residents heaved a sigh of relief as heavy rains and thunderstorms lashed the city on Saturday. Hailstorms were reported in Hosakote, located in Bengaluru Rural district.(X/@blrcitytraffic)

Several areas witnessed strong winds and intense downpours, bringing much-needed respite from the sweltering temperatures.

Hailstorms were reported in Hosakote, located in Bengaluru Rural district, with an X user sharing a video of hailstones pelting down in the area.

Meanwhile, the northern and western parts of the city experienced significant rainfall accompanied by gusty winds.

According to a popular weather expert on X (@Bnglrweatherman), the showers are expected to spread across the city over the next 2-3 hours.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had forecast light rain and thundershowers for March 22 and 23

Traffic advisory

The Bengaluru Traffic Police has issued an advisory regarding severe traffic congestion on the Nagawara-Hebbal stretch due to waterlogging. Commuters are urged to cooperate as slow-moving traffic is expected in the area.

Several Bengaluru residents took to X to share their experiences as the city witnessed heavy rains, hailstorms, and thunderstorms. Many posted videos capturing hailstones pelting down, strong winds swaying trees, and roads drenched in rain.

Some also shared stunning visuals of a rainbow that appeared after the showers, calling it “Bengaluru's first rainbow of the year.” Another user said. “Bengaluru is Bengaluring”.

The unexpected weather change brought a mix of excitement and relief, with many expressing their joy at the much-needed respite from the scorching heat.

IMD forecast

As per the IMD's forecast, several other parts of Karnataka may also experience similar weather conditions. On March 22, light rain and thundershowers are expected at isolated places across Dakshina Kannada, Chikkamagaluru, Mysuru, Kodagu, Hassan, and Chamarajanagar, in addition to Bengaluru and its neighboring districts.

Light rain may also occur in parts of Bidar, Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Vijayapura, and Raichur. Gusty winds ranging between 30-40 kmph are likely to prevail over isolated places across the state, while dry weather is expected to persist in other regions.

