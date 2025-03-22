Bengaluru woman 'discovers' Namma Metro, blown away by 15-minute ride, internet reacts

A Bengaluru woman’s surprise discovery of the city’s metro has sparked a discussion online. Bengaluru’s Namma Metro was first inaugurated in 2011.(PTI File)

Sharing her experience on social media, she wrote, "Today I discovered Bangalore Metro. I cannot believe this. I’m going to reach Malleshwaram in 15 minutes from JP Nagar. Too cool."

Her astonishment at the metro’s efficiency resonated with many, while others found humor in her delayed realization. The post quickly gained traction, prompting varied reactions from X users.

Check out her post here:

How did X users react?

Some users celebrated the metro’s convenience, with one commenting, "I have been traveling in Metro for a long time in Bangalore. And trust me, once you experience this convenience, there's no going back!" Another agreed, saying, "It’s the best way to get around the city within the metro network."

However, others pointed out the challenges of commuting, especially during peak hours. "Metro is more time-saving, but Bangalore Metro is always crowded. The best time to travel is early morning or post 9 pm," advised one user. Another compared the rush to Mumbai’s local trains, writing, "Yes, rather than a cab, bus, or auto, the Metro is the best. But the Purple Line on working days feels like Mumbai Local."

Some users also highlighted the affordability of metro travel, with one noting, "Also, it would not have cost you more than ₹20." Meanwhile, a sarcastic take read, "There is a metro in Bangalore?"

Namma Metro

Bengaluru’s Namma Metro was first inaugurated in 2011 and has since expanded to cover key parts of the city. However, on February 9, the metro revised its fares, making it the costliest metro system in India.

