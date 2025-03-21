Bengaluru weather update: IMD forecasts weekend showers, bringing respite from heat

Bengaluru may get some relief from the ongoing hot and humid weather, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light rain and thundershowers for the city on March 22 and 23. The prediction comes as a relief for residents grappling with rising temperatures and humidity levels.(PTI)

According to the IMD, neighboring districts, including Chikkaballapur, Kolar, Tumakuru, Ramanagara, and Mandya, are also likely to witness light rain and thundershowers over the weekend

Check out IMD weather forecast here:

According to CS Patil, Director of IMD Bengaluru, light rainfall is expected in isolated areas of Bengaluru Urban and Bengaluru Rural districts, The Hindu reported.

As per the IMD's forecast, several other parts of Karnataka may also experience similar weather conditions. On March 22, light rain and thundershowers are expected at isolated places across Dakshina Kannada, Chikkamagaluru, Mysuru, Kodagu, Hassan, and Chamarajanagar, in addition to Bengaluru and its neighboring districts.

Light rain may also occur in parts of Bidar, Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Vijayapura, and Raichur. Gusty winds ranging between 30-40 kmph are likely to prevail over isolated places across the state, while dry weather is expected to persist in other regions.

The wet spell is expected to continue on March 23, with light rain and thundershowers forecast for isolated areas in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Ballari, Chamarajanagar, Chikkaballapur, Chikkamagaluru, Chitradurga, Hassan, Kodagu, Kolar, Mandya, Mysuru, Ramanagara, Tumakuru, and Vijayanagara districts.

Additionally, light rain is likely in Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Vijayapura, Koppal, Gadag, and Raichur. Gusty winds between 30-40 kmph may continue to affect isolated places, while the rest of the state is expected to remain dry.

While the rainfall may not be widespread, it is expected to bring temporary relief from the heat and dust that have been affecting Bengaluru and several other districts.

