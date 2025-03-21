Watch | Ruckus in Karnataka Assembly as BJP MLAs storm Speaker’s podium, tear and throw papers in protest

The Karnataka Legislative Assembly descended into chaos on Friday as state BJP MLAs stormed the Well of the House, and tore and threw papers in protest. The opposition, led by BJP leader R Ashoka, was agitating against the Congress government’s decision to grant a four per cent reservation for Muslims in public contracts. (Karnataka Assembly)

The ruckus unfolded as the Assembly passed the state budget, forcing marshals to intervene and evict the protesting legislators.

Watch the video here:

The opposition, led by BJP leader R Ashoka, was agitating against the Congress government’s decision to grant a four per cent reservation for Muslims in public contracts.

The protest intensified when the BJP members surrounded Speaker UT Khader’s chair, prompting Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and several ministers to demand their removal by marshals.

Despite the disorder, the Assembly managed to pass the budget, along with bills to increase the salaries, pensions, and allowances of MLAs, ministers, and the Chief Minister.

Earlier in the session, BJP legislators were also protesting from the Well of the House, demanding a judicial probe into an alleged attempt to “honey trap” a minister.

BJP legislators raised loud slogans "down, down" as some members held CDs in their hands claiming they had proof of the alleged honey trap. They then stormed into the well of the house even as CM Siddaramaiah was speaking.

R Ashoka said, "It is not the issue of one party, it's a biggest conspiracy against legislators who are working for the people and some are doing this (honey trap) with clear hidden agenda."

Speaking in the house Chief Minister Siddaramaiah defended his government and said there was no question of protecting anyone in the Honey Trap.

The BJP leaders were demanding a judicial inquiry, but CM Siddaramiah said that G Parmeshwara had already responded to the allegations made by KN Rajanna, and has set up an enquiry.

(With agency inputs)