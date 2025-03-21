Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Mar 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bengaluru techie claims wife demands cash for intimacy, she alleges domestic abuse

ByHT News Desk
Mar 21, 2025 10:47 AM IST

The man registered a complaint alleging that his wife had used blackmail, assault, and financial pressure to mentally and physically harass him.

A software professional in Karnataka's Bengaluru reportedly filed a complaint against his wife for withholding physical intimacy in exchange for money, while his spouse countered with allegations of domestic abuse.

As per the complaint the man had married the woman in August 2022 after meeting through a matrimonial site.(Pixabay/Representative)
As per the complaint the man had married the woman in August 2022 after meeting through a matrimonial site.(Pixabay/Representative)

The man registered a complaint at the Vyalikaval police station, alleging that his wife had used blackmail, assault, and financial pressure to mentally and physically harass him, according to an indiatoday.in report.

Also Read: UP woman went on Shimla trip after killing husband with lover

As per the complaint cited in the report, the man, Srikanth, had married Bindushree in August 2022 after meeting through a matrimonial site.

He alleged that even before they were married, Bindushree's mother had made monetary demands. He claimed that he had transferred 3 lakh to his mother-in-law's account, and further sent 50, 000 to help with the expenses of the wedding.

Also Read: Woman filing false cases against husband amounts to mental cruelty, says HC

Srikanth also claimed that his wife had refused to be physically intimate with him despite being married for more than two years. He alleged that she had demanded to be paid 5,000 per day to be physically intimate with him.

Also Read: Google search, ‘lauki kofta’ with sedatives: Meerut woman's chilling murder plan for husband in merchant navy

He added that when he would try to get close to her she would blackmail him by threatening suicide and leaving death notes. Srikanth also claimed that she had tried to murder him by attempting to harm his private parts.

He stated that he was also harassed by her family, who had demanded 75,000 per month from him, towards a home loan for a property owned by his wife and her mother.

Srikanth alleged that his wife had disrupted his meetings by arguing or dancing when he would work-from-home and that this had caused him to lose his job. In his complaint, he stated that he had recorded videos of such behaviour to furnish as evidence.

He stated that he had asked his wife for a divorce, but she had allegedly demanded 45 lakhs as a settlement.

Wife alleges domestic abuse

After Srikanth filed a complaint claiming that he was harassed, his wife also registered a counter complaint, accusing her husband and his family of domestic abuse.

Bindushree claims that she had been physically assaulted, treated like a servant and harassed over dowry after marriage. She also alleged that her husband's family had threatened to invade her privacy by suggesting that they install a camera in the bedroom.

She accused Srikanth's brother of saying, “get her pregnant so she won’t leave,” reported India Today. She finally left for her parent's home but returned hoping to reconcile with her husband.

The police have summoned the husband and wife for questioning. Srikanth told India Today that a psychiatrist had advised that the two opt for a mutual divorce, which Bindushree has agreed to as well.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-23389090 from Sumaitri (Delhi-based) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based).

Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 21, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On