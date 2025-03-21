Bengaluru techie claims wife demands cash for intimacy, she alleges domestic abuse

A software professional in Karnataka's Bengaluru reportedly filed a complaint against his wife for withholding physical intimacy in exchange for money, while his spouse countered with allegations of domestic abuse. As per the complaint the man had married the woman in August 2022 after meeting through a matrimonial site.(Pixabay/Representative)

The man registered a complaint at the Vyalikaval police station, alleging that his wife had used blackmail, assault, and financial pressure to mentally and physically harass him, according to an indiatoday.in report.

As per the complaint cited in the report, the man, Srikanth, had married Bindushree in August 2022 after meeting through a matrimonial site.

He alleged that even before they were married, Bindushree's mother had made monetary demands. He claimed that he had transferred ₹3 lakh to his mother-in-law's account, and further sent ₹50, 000 to help with the expenses of the wedding.

Srikanth also claimed that his wife had refused to be physically intimate with him despite being married for more than two years. He alleged that she had demanded to be paid ₹5,000 per day to be physically intimate with him.

He added that when he would try to get close to her she would blackmail him by threatening suicide and leaving death notes. Srikanth also claimed that she had tried to murder him by attempting to harm his private parts.

He stated that he was also harassed by her family, who had demanded ₹75,000 per month from him, towards a home loan for a property owned by his wife and her mother.

Srikanth alleged that his wife had disrupted his meetings by arguing or dancing when he would work-from-home and that this had caused him to lose his job. In his complaint, he stated that he had recorded videos of such behaviour to furnish as evidence.

He stated that he had asked his wife for a divorce, but she had allegedly demanded ₹45 lakhs as a settlement.

Wife alleges domestic abuse

After Srikanth filed a complaint claiming that he was harassed, his wife also registered a counter complaint, accusing her husband and his family of domestic abuse.

Bindushree claims that she had been physically assaulted, treated like a servant and harassed over dowry after marriage. She also alleged that her husband's family had threatened to invade her privacy by suggesting that they install a camera in the bedroom.

She accused Srikanth's brother of saying, “get her pregnant so she won’t leave,” reported India Today. She finally left for her parent's home but returned hoping to reconcile with her husband.

The police have summoned the husband and wife for questioning. Srikanth told India Today that a psychiatrist had advised that the two opt for a mutual divorce, which Bindushree has agreed to as well.

