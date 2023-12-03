Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Telangana 2023 updates for Wanaparthy, GadwaI, AIampur, NagarkurnooI, Achampet, KaIwakurthy, KoIIapur seats

Dec 03, 2023 09:21 AM IST

  • Telangana Election Result 2023 Live Updates: Get the latest vote counting trends Wanaparthy, GadwaI, Alampur, NagarkurnooI, Achampet, KaIwakurthy, KoIIapur

The Telangana elections were held on Nov 30, 2023 to elect all 119 members of the Telangana Legislative Assembly. The votes will be counted, and the result will be announced on December 3. The Nagarkurnool Lok Sabha Constituency consists of Wanaparthy, GadwaI, Alampur, NagarkurnooI, Achampet, KaIwakurthy and KoIIapur assembly constituencies.

Voters stand in a queue to cast their vote for the Telangana assembly elections, in Nagarkurnool district (CEO Telangana X)

Telangana election result 2023: Counting begins in Nagarkurnool area assembly constituencies

ConstituencyLeading candidateParty
Wanaparthy
GadwaI
AlampurRajagopal PerumalluBJP
NagarkurnooI
Achampet
KaIwakurthyNarayan Reddy KasireddyINC
KollapurKarne ShireeshaIndependent

The tenure of the current Telangana legislative assembly is scheduled to end on January 16, 2024. Here's the list of sitting Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) from the Nagarkurnool area constituencies:

Constituency2018 sitting MLAParty
WanaparthySingireddy Niranjan ReddyTRS
GadwaIBandla Krishna Mohan ReddyTRS
AIampurAbraham V.M.TRS
NagarkurnooIMarri Janardhan ReddyTRS
AchampetGuvvala BalarajuTRS
KaIwakurthyGurka Jaipal YadavTRS
KoIIapurBeeram Harshavardhan ReddyINC

Check latest updates on Talengana election result 2023 for Wanaparthy, GadwaI, Alampur, NagarkurnooI, Achampet, KaIwakurthy, KoIIapur assembly constituencies below:

  • Sun, 03 Dec 2023 09:21 AM

    BJP leads in Alampur, Congress in Kalwakurthy

    Congress's Narayan Reddy Kasireddy is leading in the Kalwakurthy seat and BJP's Rajagopal Perumallu is leading in Alampur. Independent candidate Karne Shireesha gets an early lead in the Kollapur seat.

  • Sun, 03 Dec 2023 08:40 AM

    Telangana election result 2023: Sitting MLAs in the NagarkurnooI area

    These candidates won the 2018 assembly elections in Telangana in the Nagarkurnool area:

    Wanaparthy: Singireddy Niranjan Reddy (TRS)

    GadwaI: Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy (TRS)

    Achampet: Guvvala Balaraju (TRS)

    KaIwakurthy: Gurka Jaipal Yadav (TRS)

    KoIIapur: Beeram Harshavardhan Reddy (INC)

    AIampur: Abraham V.M. (TRS)

    NagarkurnooI: Marri Janardhan Reddy (TRS)

  • Sun, 03 Dec 2023 08:03 AM

    Telangana election result 2023: Counting begins

    Vote counting of assembly seats in Telangana, including Wanaparthy, GadwaI, Alampur, NagarkurnooI, Achampet, KaIwakurthy, KoIIapur, has started.

  • Sun, 03 Dec 2023 07:35 AM

    Telangana election result 2023: Counting to begin at 8 am

    Counting for all Nagarkurnool area seats to begin at 8 am on December 3

