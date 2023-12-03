Telangana 2023 updates for Wanaparthy, GadwaI, AIampur, NagarkurnooI, Achampet, KaIwakurthy, KoIIapur seats
The Telangana elections were held on Nov 30, 2023 to elect all 119 members of the Telangana Legislative Assembly. The votes will be counted, and the result will be announced on December 3. The Nagarkurnool Lok Sabha Constituency consists of Wanaparthy, GadwaI, Alampur, NagarkurnooI, Achampet, KaIwakurthy and KoIIapur assembly constituencies.
Telangana election result 2023: Counting begins in Nagarkurnool area assembly constituencies
|Constituency
|Leading candidate
|Party
|Wanaparthy
|–
|GadwaI
|–
|Alampur
|Rajagopal Perumallu
|BJP
|NagarkurnooI
|–
|Achampet
|–
|KaIwakurthy
|Narayan Reddy Kasireddy
|INC
|Kollapur
|Karne Shireesha
|Independent
The tenure of the current Telangana legislative assembly is scheduled to end on January 16, 2024. Here's the list of sitting Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) from the Nagarkurnool area constituencies:
|Constituency
|2018 sitting MLA
|Party
|Wanaparthy
|Singireddy Niranjan Reddy
|TRS
|GadwaI
|Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy
|TRS
|AIampur
|Abraham V.M.
|TRS
|NagarkurnooI
|Marri Janardhan Reddy
|TRS
|Achampet
|Guvvala Balaraju
|TRS
|KaIwakurthy
|Gurka Jaipal Yadav
|TRS
|KoIIapur
|Beeram Harshavardhan Reddy
|INC
- Dec 03, 2023 09:21 AM IST
BJP leads in Alampur, Congress in Kalwakurthy
Congress's Narayan Reddy Kasireddy is leading in the Kalwakurthy seat and BJP's Rajagopal Perumallu is leading in Alampur. Independent candidate Karne Shireesha gets an early lead in the Kollapur seat.Dec 03, 2023 08:40 AM IST
Telangana election result 2023: Sitting MLAs in the NagarkurnooI area
These candidates won the 2018 assembly elections in Telangana in the Nagarkurnool area:
Wanaparthy: Singireddy Niranjan Reddy (TRS)
GadwaI: Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy (TRS)
Achampet: Guvvala Balaraju (TRS)
KaIwakurthy: Gurka Jaipal Yadav (TRS)
KoIIapur: Beeram Harshavardhan Reddy (INC)
AIampur: Abraham V.M. (TRS)
NagarkurnooI: Marri Janardhan Reddy (TRS)Dec 03, 2023 08:03 AM IST
Telangana election result 2023: Counting begins
Vote counting of assembly seats in Telangana, including Wanaparthy, GadwaI, Alampur, NagarkurnooI, Achampet, KaIwakurthy, KoIIapur, has started.Dec 03, 2023 07:35 AM IST
Telangana election result 2023: Counting to begin at 8 am
Counting for all Nagarkurnool area seats to begin at 8 am on December 3
