Telangana 2023 updates for Wanaparthy, GadwaI, AIampur, NagarkurnooI, Achampet, KaIwakurthy, KoIIapur seats

The Telangana elections were held on Nov 30, 2023 to elect all 119 members of the Telangana Legislative Assembly. The votes will be counted, and the result will be announced on December 3. The Nagarkurnool Lok Sabha Constituency consists of Wanaparthy, GadwaI, Alampur, NagarkurnooI, Achampet, KaIwakurthy and KoIIapur assembly constituencies. Voters stand in a queue to cast their vote for the Telangana assembly elections, in Nagarkurnool district (CEO Telangana X)

Telangana election result 2023: Counting begins in Nagarkurnool area assembly constituencies

Constituency Leading candidate Party Wanaparthy – GadwaI – Alampur Rajagopal Perumallu BJP NagarkurnooI – Achampet – KaIwakurthy Narayan Reddy Kasireddy INC Kollapur Karne Shireesha Independent

The tenure of the current Telangana legislative assembly is scheduled to end on January 16, 2024. Here's the list of sitting Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) from the Nagarkurnool area constituencies:

Constituency 2018 sitting MLA Party Wanaparthy Singireddy Niranjan Reddy TRS GadwaI Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy TRS AIampur Abraham V.M. TRS NagarkurnooI Marri Janardhan Reddy TRS Achampet Guvvala Balaraju TRS KaIwakurthy Gurka Jaipal Yadav TRS KoIIapur Beeram Harshavardhan Reddy INC

Check latest updates on Talengana election result 2023 for Wanaparthy, GadwaI, Alampur, NagarkurnooI, Achampet, KaIwakurthy, KoIIapur assembly constituencies below:

