Telangana elections 2023: BRS appoints in charges for 54 assembly constituencies

Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has roped in senior leaders, including MPs and ministers to lead the electioneering for the state assembly elections scheduled to be held on November 30, party leaders familiar with the matter said.

Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (File Photo)

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) chief, who held a meeting of senior party functionaries at his residence till Thursday night, finalised the party in charges of as many as 54 out of 119 assembly constituencies in the state.

According to the list released by the party on Thursday night, KCR’s son and BRS working president K T Rama Rao has been made the charge of the Kamareddy assembly constituency, where the chief minister is contesting for the first time.

KCR’s daughter and member of the legislative council Kalvakuntla Kavitha has been designated as the party in charge of the Nizamabad (urban) assembly constituency, which is also closer to Kamareddy.

Similarly, for the Gajwel assembly constituency in Siddipet district which is presently being represented by KCR, his nephew and state finance minister T Harish Rao has been made the in charge.

“Gajwel has been an impregnable fortress for the chief minister, he doesn’t want to take chances this time due to the keen contest from the opposition parties. Simultaneously, he has chosen to contest from Kamareddy, which is also likely to witness a tough fight. That is why KCR has entrusted these constituencies to his son and nephew, to ensure that there are no hiccups and he can win the seats with a huge majority,” a party functionary familiar with the development said.

According to the party members, while KTR will focus only on Kamareddy, Kavitha and Harish Rao have been entrusted with the additional responsibility of overseeing the party campaign in Bodhan and Jangaon assembly constituencies, respectively, as well.

Former Karimnagar MP and KCR’s close aide B Vinod Kumar will look after the party electioneering in the Vemulawada constituency, BRS floor leader in Lok Sabha Nama Nageshwar Rao will oversee electioneering in Wyra (ST) constituency and his Rajya Sabha colleague and industrialist B Parthasarathi Reddy will look after Sathupally constituency.

In a conference call over the phone with the party in-charges on Friday, KTR said they would have to play a vital role in overseeing the poll campaign in their respective constituencies as per the party’s directions. He said there was a positive atmosphere for the BRS as the people had complete faith in the chief minister’s leadership.

He asked them to take the state government’s achievements in the last nine and half years to every doorstep of the people. “The opposition parties might make many promises to the people, but we shall go to the battlefield to showcase the progress achieved by the KCR government,” he said.

The BRS working president further asked them to coordinate with the local leaders in overseeing the electioneering and managing the party activities at the booth level.

Meanwhile, as per the discussion at the meeting convened by KCR on Thursday, it was decided that the CM would conduct a whirlwind tour of every nook and corner of the state in the next 45 days, starting October 15.

As per the discussions, KCR will kickstart his election campaign from Husnabad constituency on October 15. On the same day, he would the BRS manifesto. From October 15, he would address 40 public meetings till November 9, the day he will file nominations both in Gajwel and Kamareddy.

“In the next three days, KCR will address two public meetings a day, after which he would step up his campaign across the length and breadth of the state. He is planning to cover as many as 80-90 assembly constituencies till the last day of campaigning,” the party official quoted above said, adding a final campaign plan would be unveiled after the Dusshera festival on October 23.

