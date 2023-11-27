Telangana elections: BRS, Congress working together, says Shah

There is a tacit understanding between the Congress and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in the elections to the Telangana state assembly scheduled on November 30, Union home minister Amit Shah alleged on Sunday.

Union home minister Amit Shah with others during a public rally at Makthal ahead of Telangana assembly elections, in Narayanapet district (PTI)

“Both the Congress and the BRS have reached an agreement to cooperate with each other in the event of a tight fight. The Congress will support the BRS so that K Chandrasekhar Rao will become chief minister once again. In return, the BRS will support the Congress in the Lok Sabha elections so that Rahul becomes Prime Minister,” Shah claimed at an election rally at Makthal in Narayanpet district.

Any vote polled to the Congress will go to the BRS, he said. “It is time to say pack up for KCR. If you want to send KCR home, then vote for the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party),” Shah said. “The vote is not only to get your MLA elected, but also to decide the future of Telangana.”

Stating that corruption reached its peak during the two terms of Rao, Shah said there were land grabbing allegations against the local MLA representing Makthal. “The chief minister made several promises to this constituency, a 100-bed hospital, degree college, payment of unemployment allowance to the jobless youth and completion of irrigation schemes,” he said. “Has he fulfilled any of his promises?”

Shah promised that if the BJP was voted to power in Telangana, it would establish a textile park, introduce a scheme for fishermen with an allocation of ₹1,000 crore, and complete the Sangambanda and Bhima irrigation projects.

He reiterated that a BJP government would do away with 4% reservations being given to Muslims and adjust them among the weaker sections of society.

Addressing another rally at Kollapur earlier, Shah took a dig at the Congress for its desperation to elevate Rahul Gandhi as Prime Minister. “Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi took up the Chandrayaan project that took the tirangaa (tricolour) to the moon. The Congress has been launching Rahulyaan for the last 20 years, but every attempt has failed. It has crashed 20 times in the last 20 years,” he said.

Stating that the BJP had announced that its chief minister would be from the other backward classes, Shah said a BJP government would also do justice to the Valmiki Boya and Madasi Kuruwa communities. “We have also decided to give the Madiga community vertical reservation and end injustice that has been meted out to them for a pretty long time,” he said.

A BJP government in the state will conduct an investigation into all the cases of question paper leaks and put the culprits behind bars, he said. “We will fill 2.5 lakh posts in the government in a transparent way,” Shah said.HT tried to reach out to BRS and Congress for comments but didn’t get them immediately .

