Telangana, Google sign pact for skill training of youth and women

The Telangana government on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with technology giant Google to extend the benefits of a digital economy to youth and women entrepreneurs in the state.

The MoU was signed by country head of Google India Sanjay Gupta and Telangana IT secretary Jayesh Ranjan, in the presence of state IT minister K T Rama Rao.

As per the MoU, Google will collaborate with the Telangana government to provide Google Career Certificate Scholarships to youth so as to make them “job-ready” for the demand for digital talent. The scholarships are routed through the Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge and training would be focused in high-demand fields like IT Support, IT Automation, UX Design, Data Analytics, and Project Management.

Similarly, Google will roll out a “WomenWill” programme to equip women with training and deliver digital, business and financial skills to nano, micro and small women-led businesses and entrepreneurs across Telangana.

Another aspect of the MoU is that Google will partner in Telangana’s education modernisation efforts through needs assessment, impact demonstrations, and student and educator training on the use of e-Learning technologies for improved learning outcomes.

As part of the joint effort, Google will also support the Telangana government’s efforts to improve public transportation and use of digital technologies in agriculture.

Speaking on the occasion, Gupta said the MoU would support and accelerate the efforts of the Telangana government to help youth learn the right skills for employment, support women entrepreneurs with digital skills, and modernise schools for children.

On this occasion, Google also unveiled the design of its ground-up development at the 7.3-acre site it acquired in Gachibowli in 2019. “The three million sft building will offer a highly skilled tech workforce a healthy, collaborative workplace,” Gupta said.

KTR, as the state IT minister is called, said with the present expansion plans, Google is deepening its roots in Hyderabad. “Google has been working with the Telangana government since 2017, using its solutions to support our vision of a ‘Digital Telangana’ and furthering our mutual aim of making every citizen digitally empowered,” he said.

