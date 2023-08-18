Ahead of polls, Telangana govt puts housing for poor on fast lane

With the elections to the Telangana state assembly less than four months away, the state government has speeded up the construction of double-bedroom houses for the weaker sections and distribution of the completed houses among the beneficiaries, people familiar with the matter said. Telangana minister K T Rama Rao, who held a meeting of officials, announced that distribution of double-bedroom houses which were completed under “Dignity Housing” scheme in Hyderabad will begin next week. (ANI)

The state government also launched a new scheme “Telangana Gruha Lakshmi” last week, providing a one-time grant of ₹3 lakh to the SC, ST and OBC beneficiaries who have a piece of land but cannot afford to construct houses.

Telangana municipal administration and urban development minister K T Rama Rao, who held a high-level meeting of the officials, announced that the distribution of double bedroom houses which were completed under “Dignity Housing” scheme in Hyderabad will begin next week.

“Out of one lakh houses that are being constructed under the limits of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), more than 70,000 houses are ready for occupation and they will be distributed from next week in a phased manner,” an official release quoting the minister said on Thursday.

It said another 4,500 houses had already been handed over to the beneficiaries. The construction of the remaining 25,000 houses was going on at a brisk pace, it said.

KTR said the title deeds will be handed over to the beneficiaries at their allocated residences during a programme.

The Telangana government has been constructing 2.91 lakh double bedroom houses across the state since 2016 at the cost of ₹18,000 crore. It has earmarked ₹5.04 lakh for each house in rural areas and ₹7 lakh in urban areas.

The minister also reviewed the arrangements for the implementation of the Gruha Lakshmi scheme including identification of beneficiaries and expediting the process for its swift implementation. The scheme was aimed at benefitting 3,000 families in each of the 119 assembly constituencies.

He said the construction of each house under this programme would be funded with ₹3 lakh over three phases. For the execution of this project, the government would invest ₹12,000 crore, which will result in the building of 4 lakh homes.

