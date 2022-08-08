Telangana governor Tamilisai visits Basar IIIT to know students’ problems

Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundarrajan on Sunday visited the Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technology (RGUKT) campus at Basar in the Nirmal district, which had recently witnessed a massive agitation by the students in protest against the lack of facilities and adequate faculty.

The governor, in the capacity of the chancellor of the university, went around the hostels, messes, library, and other facilities of the RGUKT, better known as the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Basar.

She took note of the prevailing conditions, against which the students agitated in the recent past. She also visited their hostels and the rooms of the girl students and interacted with them separately, an official release from Raj Bhavan said.

Tamilisai interacted with the students personally and in groups and patiently listened to their grievances, which ranged from poor quality of the food in the hostel mess to the non-supply of laptops to them. They also highlighted the non-availability of the latest subject books in the library, the release added.

The students also flagged that there is a large number of vacancies in teaching positions, compromising the quality of teaching.

Later, Tamilisai held discussions with the administrative functionaries of the university, including in-charge vice chancellor Prof Venkata Ramana and other faculty members and staff.

“My main objective of the visit was to personally understand the problems of the students and give moral support to the students who gave vent to their grievances. As a mother, it is my responsibility to take care of their needs. I shall do my best to help them bounce back into the academic mode,” she said.

The governor assured them their grievances and suggestions would be directed to the authorities concerned. “We must try to solve their problems with humanitarian concern and affection. After all, they are all our children with big hopes to achieve something worthwhile in life. We must create necessary basic facilities and help them focus on their studies and research,” she added.

Referring to the health of the girls on the campus, Tamilisai found that most of the girls appear to be malnourished and called for a thorough health check-up to help them get the required medical care.

Tamilisai enquired about the plight of the family of a student, who recently passed away due to the alleged food poisoning incident on the campus. She said she would extend possible help to the bereaved family.

Earlier on Sunday, the governor visited the Gnana Saraswati Temple at Basar and performed prayers.

In the evening, Tamilsai visited the campus of Telangana University at Dichpally in Nizamabad and interacted with the students and the faculty there. She also visited the hostels and messes.

