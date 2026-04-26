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Telangana govt transfers over 30 IAS officers in major bureaucratic reshuffle

Telangana government has issued a series of orders affecting large-scale transfers of IAS officers across the state, citing administrative exigencies.

Updated on: Apr 26, 2026 02:51 pm IST
ANI |
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The Telangana government has issued a series of orders affecting large-scale transfers and postings of Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers across the state, citing administrative exigencies.

In one of the key reshuffles, Sanjay Kumar, a 1995-batch IAS officer serving as Special Chief Secretary in the Panchayati Raj and Rural Development department, has been posted as Special Officer at Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi.(Representational Image)

According to separate government orders dated April 25, over 30 officers have been reassigned to key positions in the state administration.

In one of the key reshuffles, Sanjay Kumar, a 1995-batch IAS officer serving as Special Chief Secretary in the Panchayati Raj and Rural Development department, has been posted as Special Officer at Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi. M Dana Kishore, a 1996-batch officer, has been moved to take over Kumar's role, while continuing to hold additional charge as Special Chief Secretary to the Governor.

Among other senior-level changes, Harichandana Dasari, currently serving as Hyderabad District Collector, has been appointed Secretary in the Labour, Employment, Training and Factories department. Krishna Aditya S has been posted as Special Secretary in the Industries and Commerce department.

The orders stated that the reshuffle was undertaken in the interest of administrative efficiency and governance.

 
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