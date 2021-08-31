Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Telangana high court stays govt decision to reopen schools from September 1
india news

Telangana high court stays govt decision to reopen schools from September 1

The K Chandrashekhar Rao government in Telangana had allowed reopening of schools, saying the Covid-19 pandemic has hurt the educational system in the state. The state government had also issued details SOPs.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 31, 2021 12:39 PM IST
The Telangana high court asked the state government to file an affidavit.(HT Photo)

The Telangana high court on Tuesday put a stay on state government's order to reopen educational institutions from September 1, news agency ANI reported. Schools, colleges and other institutions are closed in the state due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.

Also Read: States where offline classes will resume from Sept 1

Imposing the stay on reopening of schools, the high court said that no student from any school - private or government, KG to class 12 - will be compelled to attend physical classes.

The high court's order was in response to a public interest litigation (PIL). It asked the state government to file an affidavit on the matter.

The Telangana government had on August 24 announced that all government and private educational institutions including Anganwadi centres in the state will be allowed to reopen from September 1.

The decision was taken after a high-level review meeting chaired by chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR). He said that the education system in the state has suffered a lot because of Covid-19.

RELATED STORIES

The state government had issued detailed guidelines for the reopening of schools. The schools were ordered to clean the premises and water tanks, and sanitise the classrooms.

The schools were getting ready to hold classes and welcome students. Wearing masks and carrying hand sanitisers were made mandatory for every student.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
telangana telangana high court
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' in defence should not be at mercy of military bureaucrats

Assam: PM Modi reviews flood situation in call with CM Sarma; assures support

First case of AY.12 sub-lineage of Delta variant in Pauri Garhwal: Check details

India has administered about 640 million Covid vaccine doses till now
TRENDING TOPICS
Kabul Airport
Horoscope Today
Taliban
Gold Price
India Covid Cases
Nasser Hussain
Bengaluru Accident
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP