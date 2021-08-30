Back to school: Delhi and other states where offline classes will resume from September 1

As the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic has almost receded, schools and educational institutes in most states have reopened, with restrictions, for students in senior classes. From September 1, schools will reopen in other states as well.

Also Read | 'Are we in rush?': Dr Naresh Trehan questions as schools reopen across country

Here’s a list of states where schools will reopen on the first day of the next month:

(1.) Delhi: Schools in the national capital will reopen in two phases, as announced by the Delhi government last Friday. From Wednesday, schools will reopen for classes 9-12, while those for standards 6-8 are expected to restart from September 8. As per guidelines issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), maximum 50 per cent attendance will be allowed.

Also Read | Staggered lunch breaks, quarantine room: DDMA guidelines for school reopening

(2.) Tamil Nadu: The Tamil Nadu government announced on August 6 that physical classes will resume from September 1 for students in standards 9-12. Initially, lectures will take place with a maximum class strength of 50 per cent.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu to reopen schools for classes 9-12 from September 1

(3.) Rajasthan: Private and government schools in Rajasthan will reopen for the first time since April. To avoid gathering of all students at the same time, schools have been directed to keep separate arrival and departure timings of students from different classes.

Also Read | Rajasthan: Yoga classes, staggered timings for schools reopening on September 1

(4.) Madhya Pradesh: Students from classes 6-8 will return to schools in Madhya Pradesh, while classes 9-12 will now function daily. On-campus lectures for classes 11 and 12 resumed on July 26, while students in classes 9 and 10 returned to school on August 5.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh schools to reopen from September 1 for classes 6 to 8

(5.) Meghalaya: All colleges will restart in Meghalaya, along with schools for classes 9-12 in urban areas. For rural areas, on-campus lectures will recommence for standards 6-12.

Also Read | Meghalaya to relax Covid-19 protocols for tourism sector, schools from Sep 1

(6.) Gujarat: Offline classes will begin for standards 6-8 from September 2, as announced by the state government on August 25. Those in senior classes have been going to school since July 26.



