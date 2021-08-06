Tamil Nadu to reopen schools for classes 9-12 from September 1

The Tamil Nadu government on Friday decided to reopen schools for classes 9 to 12 from September 1 onward. The state government highlighted that schools will initially reopen with 50% attendance and will strictly adhere to the measures necessitated to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Tamil Nadu will also allow medical colleges to operate from August 16 even as it has extended the lockdown with certain restrictions in place by two more weeks.

Neighbouring states Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka have also decided to reopen schools. Andhra Pradesh will reopen schools on August 16 and Karnataka will open schools for classes 9 to 12 August 23.

Tamil Nadu on Thursday recorded 1,997 Covid-19 cases which pushed its Covid-19 tally to 2.56 million. At least 34,230 people have died in the state since the beginning of the pandemic. Coimbatore was among the districts with the highest number of new infections (220) followed by Chennai (196), Erode (161), Chengalpet (130), Thanjavur (119) and Thiruvallur (106). On Thursday, the state also recorded less recoveries compared to the number of new cases for the first time in several weeks. There are 20,138 active cases in the state as of Thursday.

Tamil Nadu reported 10 cases of Delta Plus variant of Covid-19. Union minister of state for health Bharati Pravin Pawar informed the Lok Sabha that Tamil Nadu along with Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh are among states which have reported this variant.

(with inputs from Divya Chandrababu)