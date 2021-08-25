Schools Reopening: Gujarat schools to reopen on September 2 for classes 6 to 8

Gujarat government has decided to reopen schools in the state from September 2 onwards. The offline classes for classes 6 to 8 across the state will begin from next week onwards, informed Gujarat Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama.

The Education Minister had earlier said that the decision on reopening of schools for classes 6 to 8 will be taken after August 15.

The schools will reopen by following all the SOPs issued by the state and central government for reopening. Maintaining social distancing in classes and outside the school premises, use of face masks and sanitisers is a must for all students, teachers and non teaching staffs.

The state government had already opened schools for classes 9 to 11 from July 26 onwards. The government had decided to allot 50 percent capacity with all coronavirus-related guidelines in place. The government said students who are willing to attend physical classes need to submit a consent form from their parents.