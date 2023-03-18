Telangana job panel cancels three tests after paper leak

Hyderabad The Telangana State Public Service Commission on Friday announced cancellation of three recruitment tests, including the preliminary examination for Group-1 services, after the latest leakage of examination papers.

YSR Telangana Party president YS Sharmila speaks to the police as they stopped her from leaving her residence to hold a protest at Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) office over an alleged paper leak, in Hyderabad on Friday. (ANI)

The Group-1 preliminary examination was conducted on October 16, 2022 and the Mains was scheduled to be held in June this year. In an official release, the Commission said a fresh preliminary examination for Group-1 services would be held on June 11.

The other two recruitment examinations cancelled were Assistant Executive Engineer posts in engineering departments, and Divisional Accounts Officer posts, which were held on January 22 and February 26, respectively.

The official release said a special meeting of the Commission convened on Friday after careful examination of the report of the special investigation team and an internal enquiry, decided to cancel recruitment examinations-Group-I, AEE and DAO.

The dates for reconduct of other examinations would be intimated shortly, the release said.

The decision of the Commission comes in wake of the leakage of Assistant Engineers (civil) recruitment examination.

A special investigation team (SIT) constituted by the state government to probe into the leakage of TSPSC exam papers found that P Praveen Kumar, the prime suspect in the leakage of exam papers had copied around five question papers of various tests to be conducted by the commission.

A senior police official privy to the development said the SIT authorities examined the pen drives seized from Kumar, an Assistant Section Officer who was working as Personal Assistant to a senior TSPSC official and from A Rajasekhar Reddy, a network expert at TSPSC.

“The duo had copied the question papers from a computer that was located in the confidential section on February 27,” the official said.

The police had sent the computers, laptop and mobile phones seized from the nine suspects including Praveen, Rajasekhar and Renuka to forensic science laboratory for examination.

Meanwhile, the Hyderabad police on Friday arrested Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, along with several senior party leaders including Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender, for trying to lay siege to the TSPSC office at Nampally demanding a judicial probe by a sitting high court judge into the leakage of question papers of various recruitment tests.

Sanjay, who along with several party seniors and hundreds of workers, assembled at the Gun Park to pay homage to the Telangana martyrs who had laid down their lives for the formation of separate state.

As the BJP president, along with the party leaders and cadre, was getting ready to leave for the TSPSC office at Nampally, the police obstructed them saying there was no permission to stage any dharnas or protest demonstrations.

The BJP workers clashed with the police, who resorted to lathi-charge to disperse them. Later, the police arrested Sanjay and Rajender and took them to Karkhana police station, where they were kept till evening before being let off.

Sanjay called for protest demonstrations at all district headquarters across Telangana on Saturday demanding a judicial inquiry into the TSPSC question paper leakage.

