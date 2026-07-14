Telangana mass murder accused found dead, suicide suspected

Nearly three days after allegedly killing six people, including a minor girl, in Telangana’s Ranga Reddy district, 29-year-old P Rajkumar was found dead on Monday evening, with police suspecting suicide.

India News

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Rajkumar’s body was found in fields near a real estate venture in Penjerla village under Kothur mandal, about 35 km from Hyderabad. The village is the native place of his maternal uncle, police said.

Chevella deputy commissioner of police Yogesh Gautam said local residents spotted the body under suspicious circumstances and alerted the police through the Dial-100 emergency service. Police rushed to the spot, conducted a preliminary investigation and identified the deceased as Rajkumar.

“A bottle of pesticide was found near the body of Rajkumar. So, we are suspecting that he might have died by suicide by consuming poison,” the DCP said, adding that a detailed investigation is underway to establish the exact circumstances surrounding his death.

Gautam said police recovered the poison bottle and collected other forensic evidence.

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{{^usCountry}} “We are examining all possible angles as part of the investigation,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We are examining all possible angles as part of the investigation,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Future City police commissioner Tarun Joshi, who also reached the village, said police recovered a bottle of herbicide, Rajkumar’s mobile phone, a bus ticket and some cash from the scene.

“We have to examine his travel plans and other details,” Joshi said.

The commissioner said the mobile phone was in airplane mode. During examination, investigators found a selfie video that Rajkumar had apparently recorded a few hours before the killings on Friday.

According to Joshi, Rajkumar had developed an addiction to online betting and was using as many as 16 SIM cards for betting-related activities. In the two-minute-and-26-second video, he reportedly said he had fallen into severe debt because of online betting, had become disillusioned with life, and claimed he had been deeply betrayed by a woman he trusted.

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“The video was recorded at around 4.55 pm on Friday,” the commissioner said, adding that Rajkumar had carried out the murders in a cold-blooded manner.

Rajkumar, who was out on bail in a case registered against him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act since May 16, allegedly committed the six murders on Friday night.

Apart from the minor girl, the victims were identified as her mother (45) and grandmother (65), and Rajkumar’s wife, Saritha (33), and their two sons, Parikshit (4) and Daivikshit (2).

According to the investigation, Rajkumar first entered the minor girl’s house and fatally stabbed her mother and grandmother. He then allegedly took the girl to a deserted location, where he slit her throat. Police said he later returned home and allegedly killed his wife and two young sons, who were asleep, by slitting their throats.

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Police said the six murders were committed within about 30 minutes at three different locations.

Following the killings, police launched a massive search operation involving 14 special teams to trace the absconding accused. Searches were carried out at hotels, lodges and roadside eateries along the Hyderabad-Bengaluru National Highway.

Investigators also examined CCTV footage from bus and railway stations and questioned Rajkumar’s family members and close associates in an effort to trace him.

The search ended on Monday after local residents found Rajkumar’s body in Penjerla village. Police believe he died by suicide before he could be arrested.

“We shall disclose further details after the completion of forensic and post-mortem examinations,” the police commissioner said.