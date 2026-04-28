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Telangana minister Azharuddin sworn in as MLC

Former Indian cricket captain Azharuddin sworn in as Telangana MLC, alongside Kodandaram, after governor's approval post-court clearance.

Published on: Apr 28, 2026 04:12 am IST
By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
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Former Indian cricket captain and Telangana minorities welfare minister Mohd Azharuddin was on Monday sworn in as a member of the legislative council (MLC), a day after Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla approved his nomination.

Telangana minister Azharuddin sworn in as MLC

Along with Azharuddin, Telangana Jana Samithi president M Kodandaram was also sworn in as an MLC under the governor’s quota, at a ceremony held at the chambers of council chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy.

Both the MLCs were administered oath of office and secrecy by the council chairman. The ceremony was attended by council deputy chairman Banda Prakash, chief minister A Revanth Reddy, legislative affairs minister D Sridhar Babu and other senior Congress leaders.

Azharuddin, who was sworn in as a minister in the Revanth Reddy cabinet on October 31, 2025, was constitutionally required to become either an MLA or an MLC before April 30.

The state cabinet in August last year recommended the names of Azharuddin and Kodandaram to the Governor for the nomination of MLCs. However, the approval had been pending since then due to a court litigation from the opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu

Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience.

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